Lakers News: Gabe Vincent Explains Importance Of Team Bonding Events Like Luka Doncic’s With Porche

Luka Doncic has the keys to the Los Angeles Lakers franchise and seems to be embracing his new responsibilities.

Doncic set the tone by transforming his body this offseason, but now he’s filling in as a leader alongside LeBron James.

Although Doncic hasn’t suited up for preseason, he made sure to spend extra time with his teammates off the floor by organizing a team bonding event with Porsche.

Gabe Vincent enjoyed the experience and explained why it was important for Doncic to set that up for the team.

“Any time some of our max players and guys that have been in the league a while can put something on for the team, it’s great,” Vincent said after practice on Wednesday. “It’s great when we can come together and do something a little bit more extravagant maybe than we would have on our own and everyone gets to walk away with a cool experience. And most importantly we get to do it together. Shared experiences are one of the quickest ways to grow closer, so we’re very grateful for Luka putting that on. Everyone had a great time.

“It’s been great to see him get more comfortable. Obviously the way he came here was a big shock to the world and I’m sure it was to him as well. He’s done a lot of work to be around more, be around the guys more and just to get himself more comfortable and more involved.”

Vincent added that the event was fun regardless of how much interest one has in cars.

“I don’t remember the leaderboard, but we had some pretty quick guys out there. But the cars were cool,” he said. “Even if you weren’t a car person, I think that you’d really enjoy yourself. They do a good job of explaining what’s going on, how the car’s different and once you get inside of it it’s a different feel than what you may be driving down the 405, so it was a really cool experience.”

Vincent also recently organized a bonding event of his own at the beach and explained why that was so important to him.

“L.A. can be tricky because it’s so big and we’re so spread out,” Vincent said. “Everyone has things going on whether it’s kids or family or just a commercial maybe, life stuff. I try to just get guys together, most of them were young guys. But just get out on the sand, played a little spikeball, worked out in the sand a little bit. Just something to get out of this building. In the summer, we spend so much time in the gym grinding at something over and over that sometimes you need a change of scenery that can be everything. Something for us to do that was different and something for us to do together. We had a good time with it, we had some fun.”

Both Doncic and Vincent understand that chemistry and camaraderie can be built off the floor, so it’s encouraging that they keep these sorts of things in mind in the midst of preparing for the 2025-26 season.

Jaylen Brown calls Luka Doncic trade one of the worst ever

The rest of the league should be envious of the Lakers as superstars like Luka Doncic are almost never moved, especially midseason. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was in disbelief when the deal was announced and recently called the trade one of the worst ever.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!