Lakers News: Gabe Vincent Trying To Be More Aggressive With Increased Minutes

With Austin Reaves still out, JJ Redick chose to give Gabe Vincent the start at point guard in the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Atlanta Hawks. It was only Vincent’s second start of the season and he responded with his best game of the year, finishing with 12 points, five assists and two steals.

Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to help the Lakers pick up a victory as they fell in overtime by two points. But for Vincent individually, it was good to see him make a real positive impact as he hasn’t been able to do so much in his time in purple and gold.

After the game, Vincent spoke about his performance, simply saying he wanted to compete and create as much as he could, though the end result and another Lakers loss was foremost on his mind, via Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group:

“I just tried to compete on both ends like I always do,” Vincent said. “The ball was in my hands a little more. I tried to create where I could. I tried to find guys where I could. Tried to take care of the ball. I was trying to win. I’m about winning, so I’m pretty frustrated with the loss. But it happens.”

Vincent would continue on, saying the ball was in his hands more than normal and that has been the case throughout this road trip. And his focus is on being more aggressive and making the right plays:

“Every night I just come out and try to make the right read and play my game. And like I said, [on Friday], the ball was in my hands a little more. It came my way a little more. And it has been a little this trip and I’ve just trying to be aggressive and make good reads.”

Vincent has spoken on adjusting to this different role with the Lakers as he had the ball in his hands much more as a member of the Miami Heat. Playing off the ball can be difficult, but Vincent is slowly finding his way and his performances have improved recently because of it.

It will be interesting to see how Vincent’s role changes once Reaves returns to the lineup, but for the time being >Vincent is finally showing that he can be a contributor for this Lakers team when given the opportunity.

Lakers coach JJ Redick likes Gabe Vincent’s defensive toughness

In addition to his aggression offensively, Gabe Vincent also gives the Lakers a boost on defense as he is capable of being the point-of-attack defender on the opposition’s point guard, which has long been an issue for the team.

Head coach JJ Redick pointed to this when discussing Vincent, feeling the biggest thing he brings to the team is his defensive toughness, while adding that he has played aggressive all year long.

“I think the biggest thing is just his defensive toughness and he I think has played aggressive throughout this season, it’s not like he’s passing stuff up. He’s just not as invplved when he’s like the third ball-handler, if that makes sense. Versus the first or second ball-handler. I’m certainly comfortable putting Gabe out there on the court.”

