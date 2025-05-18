Lakers News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Puts LeBron James In GOAT Conversation & All-Time Starting 5

The debate over who the greatest basketball player of all time is has become among the most pervasive and frequent discussions across the NBA landscape. Most people fall into two camps, either Michael Jordan or Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. There are valid arguments for each player, but the debate has become somewhat toxic over recent years.

Players are among the most likely to weigh in on this debate, as they all have their own opinions and are constantly asked about the subject in order to help fan arguments. The most recent player to share their thoughts is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis is going to be one of the most talked-about players in the league this offseason as he weighs the potential of a trade request away from Milwaukee. But on Saturday night, Antetokounmpo was simply answering fan questions on social. And when asked about his GOAT, he said it is between James and Jordan but made sure to note that could change:

MJ or Bron for now https://t.co/NNO8aLHnXa — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 18, 2025

Many players take the same route as Antetokounmpo, which is to not make an exact determination between LeBron and Jordan and to simply say that it’s one or the other. The interesting part of his answer is the end, where he says “for now.” That could be interpreted as him saying that he could eventually take that crown, or that — at some point — someone will surpass both.

Giannis also revealed his all-time starting five that included James and another Lakers legend in Kobe Bryant:

With Antetokounmpo potentially being traded this offseason, his respect and admiration for James is notable, although it is unlikely the Lakers have enough assets to pull off that sort of deal.

LeBron James shouts out Caitlin Clark

The 2024-25 NBA season is nearing its end, with LeBron James and the Lakers getting sent home in the first round of the playoffs and only five teams remaining as of Sunday morning. But the WNBA season is just getting underway, with second-year Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark playing her first game on Saturday.

The Fever moved to 1-0 on the season with a dominating win over the Chicago Sky, and Clark led the way. She finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, starting the 2025 season with a triple-double. This caught the attention of the entire basketball world, as they were anxiously waiting to see how Clark would tip off her second season.

LeBron was one of the players who had some instant reactions to Clark’s immediate success. He gave her a good luck message for the season just before her first game began, then congratulated her on the triple-double immediately after.

