Lakers News: Jake LaRavia Believes Defense Is Most-Improved Aspect Of His Game

The Los Angeles Lakers’ first call in free agency was reportedly to Jake LaRavia and their aggressive pursuit of him worked as he agreed to a two-year contract.

LaRavia is a young combo forward with more untapped upside that the Lakers are hoping to extract during the 2025-26 season given how competitive the Western Conference projects to be. He had a strong campaign this past season between the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, showing off an improved overall offensive game.

LaRavia is a connector-type of player on the floor, someone who keeps the basketball moving and taking open shots within the flow of the offense. However, he also showed he might have more to him on the defensive end as he was solid guarding across multiple positions.

When reflecting on the part of his game he thinks he’s improved in the most, LaRavia named the defensive end, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I think defensively. I think that’s been my main focus since I got to the NBA because my rookie year I was the guy where…playing against Luka even he’s the one calling me up trying to get me switched on to him. I take pride in my defense now especially and taking the toughest matchup on or anything like that I take pride in it.”

LaRavia may not be the fastest or most athletic player on the floor, but he’s got good instincts and understands how to use his size and length to contest shots. LaRavia’s recent improvement on the defensive end is perhaps why the team felt comfortable letting Dorian Finney-Smith walk in free agency, though it does place a bigger burden on the young forward.

The Lakers did well to sign someone like LaRavia as he’s clearly got more developing to do as a player. Los Angeles has done well in recent years signing young players who maybe needed a change of scenery to reach their potential, and LaRavia seems like a solid bet to be another name on the list.

There’s more work to be in done this summer to improve the roster, but adding LaRavia was a strong start for the purple and gold.

Jake LaRavia’s dad is excited for him to join the Lakers

Jake LaRavia is no stranger to Southern California as he and his brothers were actually born in Pasadena. When LaRavia broke the news to his family that he was signing with the Lakers, his dad was overjoyed and excited for him.

