Lakers News: Jake LaRavia Looking To Increase 3-Point Volume

Jake LaRavia is one of two additions made to the Los Angeles Lakers roster from last season so far. He signed on a two-year contract worth just over $6 million per year, in the hopes that the young forward can serve as a replacement for Dorian Finney-Smith. The two have different skillsets, but LaRavia figures to play a similar role as Finney-Smith did last season.

Where LaRavia is perhaps an improvement on his Lakers wing predecessor is as a 3-point shooter, especially a movement one. LaRavia shot 42.3% from beyond the arc in his split time between the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings last season, however, the caveat is that he did that on only 2.2 attempts per game.

That figure alone is one of LaRavia’s major focuses entering his first season with the Lakers and his fourth season in the NBA. The former 19th overall pick wants to keep the same efficiency with greater volume.

“I really just see that continuing to grow,” LaRavia said in his introductory press conference. “I’ve always considered myself to be a very elite shooter. My biggest thing for this upcoming year is just to get the attempts a good amount higher. You can say I shot 42% from 3 last year, but it was off two attempts.

“So I’m trying to take it to the next level of keeping that percentage while also getting the shot attempts up per game. And I think playing with LeBron and Luka, who have so much gravitational pull on the court, that I’ll be able to do that with them.”

LaRavia figures to be an important piece for the Lakers, given that he is one of the few players on the roster that can legitimately be described as a two-way player. But his 3-point shot is going to be a major determining factor in his impact for L.A.

If he can hover above 40% while taking more 3s per game, he quickly becomes an elite piece for the Lakers who will get extremely open looks next to LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Jake LaRavia’s dad excited for him to join Lakers

Jake LaRavia is no stranger to Los Angeles as he was born in Pasadena and spent his early childhood there before he and his family moved to Indianapolis. The young forward now returns home and revealed that his dad was overjoyed that he would be suiting up for the purple and gold.

“My dad is super excited,” LaRavia said. “He grew up out here; Pasadena is where me and all my brothers were born. But yeah, my dad is super excited. My dad was a big fan of Magic growing up, so when he got the news, he was on the verge of tears. Don’t tell him I said that.”

