Lakers News: Jarred Vanderbilt Reflects On Growing Chemistry In New Starting Lineup

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt’s defense played a key role in Friday night’s victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. He matched up with Anthony Edwards most of the night and kept him in check, allowing the Timberwolves star to score just 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting.

Vanderbilt added 12 points and five rebounds, his second game in the newly revamped starting lineup for L.A. Injury returns from D’Angelo Russell and LeBron James slotted them alongside Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Vanderbilt in the opening five. So far, the Lakers are undefeated when this five starts the game.

Vanderbilt acknowledged that this group is still figuring out the chemistry between themselves, but highlighted why it’s been working so well, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Each game we just feel like we’re getting more chemistry. Like the rhythm on both ends of the floor. Us being so long and versatile on the defensive end, we flying around. AD allowing me to get into the ball and pressure more knowing that I got him behind me and guys like Bron and DLo flying around and filling the gaps. Even AR being solid on that end. And then offensively, we got so many weapons. We can play a lot of different ways, small, big, fast. We got post presence, we got shooters around them, we got a lot of guys that can create and play make. We just so deep and right now we’re kind of doing it off of talent. So once we actually get in a rhythm, get some more chemistry, it’s only up from there.”

This new starting unit is plus-13.9 on 56 possessions played together so far, a limited sample size, but a positive one. Numbers aside, the unit is a far cry from the first starting lineup the Lakers had this season — Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, LeBron and Davis — providing shooting and size on defense.

The win against the Timberwolves put the Lakers in a prime position to sneak into the No. 6 seed, prompting positive post-game energy in the locker room. Vanderbilt credited that energy to the approach they had to the game:

“I mean this was essentially a playoff game for us and that’s how we treated it, that’s how we approached it, like this was a playoff matchup. It’s a big game for us, not only in the standings, but just playing against a team that we’re fighting against. So not even winning this personal game, but just winning in the standings as well. That was our approach, treat it like a playoff game and that’s what we came out did. We were physical, we played hard and we paid attention to detail and we were just locked in on the game plan on both ends. And we were able to come out with the win.”

With just a hand full of games remaining and standings still in flux, that approach will be key to closing out the season.

Austin Reaves to have first signature shoe released this summer

Lakers guard and fan favorite Austin Reaves is releasing his own signature shoe this summer with the Chinese brand Rigorer. The shoe, in purple and gold colors, is the company’s first released shoe for an NBA player.

Reaves became the company’s first endorser when he signed with them last summer.

