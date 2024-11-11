Lakers News: Jaxson Hayes Discusses Having To Step Up With Anthony Davis Out

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are pretty thin at the center position. Anthony Davis has been playing at an MVP-level, but after him the team really only has Jaxson Hayes as a true center who has his positives, but is also limited in some ways as well.

But with Davis leaving the Lakers’ contest against the Toronto Raptors in the third quarter after taking a shot to the eye from Raptors center Jakob Poeltl, the Lakers turned to Hayes and the big man was ready to step up.

“Oh, for sure,” Hayes said about bringing the energy once Davis went down. “Currently it’s just me and him as our two 5’s, so as soon as I saw him down, I knew I had to start getting ready and prepare for that.”

Hayes contributed 12 points, six rebounds and one block in the game, giving the Lakers a big boost in the second half of their comeback win over the Raptors. And while the points are great in the absence of Davis, Hayes’ focus is more on trying to cover what the All-Star does defensively.

“Just communication. Trying to pick up where Anthony Davis left off,” Hayes added. “He’s such a presence down by the hoop and as a rim protector, so I just have to pick up that gap for us.”

It isn’t just about bringing energy once he gets in the game for Hayes either. The Lakers big also spoke on the importance of being prepared mentally before the game and knowing his opponents so he can do what needs to be done when his number is called.

“I just always tell myself to know my matchup,” Hayes said. “I gotta know the starting big, the backup big, the third string big. So if anyone comes in, I know what I’m doing. I gotta know the guards in case I get switched onto a guard. So for me, it’s just knowing your personnel and stay ready, stay locked in. You never know when your name is gonna be called, you never know when somebody is gonna get hurt or something so you just gotta stay locked in at all times.”

Hayes is an important part of this Lakers team and his ability to bring that energy and activity to this team, especially when Davis is down, can not be undersold.

Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes thankful for being able to play the game he loves

When Jaxson Hayes is on the court, there is always such a level of joy and enthusiasm in everything that he does and the Lakers center really is just that happy to be able to play basketball.

“Shoot, God blessed me with a lot of amazing things so every day that I get to come out here and play the game I love, I’m gonna do it. That’s my whole thing. I just caught a big whiff of energy from the guys, we started making that little comeback and that was really it for me. I just love playing.”

