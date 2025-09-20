Lakers News: Jayson Tatum Believes Kobe Bryant, LeBron James & Michael Jordan Are ‘Cemented’ As Greatest Ever

When it comes to the GOAT debate, there are a select few who are able to build a credible case for themselves, including Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

Bryant is widely regarded as one of the best players in league history and it’s hard to argue given his extensive resume highlighted by five NBA championships. However, fellow Lakers great LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan are typically brought up as the two players with the strongest arguments in the debate. James’ longevity and numerous records are undeniable, while Jordan’s dominance in the 1990s and his undefeated Finals record make him a worthy candidate.

While James and Jordan will likely be the consensus answer for most people, players like Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum hold immense respect for Bryant and will take every opportunity to defend the Lakers icon’s name and legacy. Tatum hasn’t been shy about his love for Kobe and he even got a tattoo of the 2023 All-Star Game MVP Trophy because it’s named after him.

For example, Tatum appeared in an episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast and admitted he has a hard time listening to people who don’t have Bryant, James or Jordan in their top-five players ever:

“I will say that anybody that don’t have Mike, Bron and Kobe in their top five, I really have a hard time listening to them.”

When asked about including Shaquille O’Neal on the list, Tatum was amenable but he emphasized the other three are non-negotiables:

“You can. I think four, five is very interchangeable. I think those three are already cemented.”

Tatum’s comments are certainly going rankle some feathers because names like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Larry Bird were left off his list but it goes to show how many great players there are to choose from. A top three of Bryant, James and Jordan is defensible given their collective accomplishments and numbers but the criteria across eras is impossible to agree on.

The debate will always live on because of the influx of new stars and talent in the league, but Tatum is correct to uplift the legacies of players like Bryant, James and Jordan.

Jayson Tatum explains what makes Kobe Bryant his GOAT

Jayson Tatum is one of Kobe Bryant’s biggest fans and supporters and has been open about his love for the Lakers legend. There are plenty of reasons for someone to idolize Bryant and Tatum said how he inspired people is why he has him as his GOAT.

