Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Doesn’t Understand Why People Question Her Inner Circle

Since Jeanie Buss became the controlling governor for the Los Angeles Lakers, questions have loomed about the people she surrounds herself with.

With the dysfunction that’s occurred over the years, Buss’ inner circle has been a topic of discussion as a possible cause for all the drama. Fans often target Kurt and Linda Rambis’ involvement with the team, which Buss admitted she doesn’t understand.

In an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Buss made sure to emphasize that any decisions the Lakers make falls on her shoulders although she still doesn’t understand why people continue to question who she surrounds herself with:

“People are like fascinated with that for some reason. I could ask you do you ever ask Mark Cuban who his inner circle is? Or Joe Lacob who his inner circle is? It’s just there’s something about being a woman I think that people feel like, ‘What crutches does she need or what does she lean on because she’s not capable of doing it herself.’ “I have great people that I work with. People seem most interested in Linda Rambis who I’ve been working with for over 30 years. I’ve operated in the same style since I started working with the organization and even before that with the Great Western Forum putting on events. I’m a leader, I’m not a dictator. I like to build consensus. I like to hear from everybody at the table and then ultimately people need to understand I’m the governor of the team and I’m held accountable for every decision that’s made both business and basketball. So if anything goes wrong, it’s on my watch and I’m held accountable for it.”

Buss has not shied away from any criticism when it comes to basketball operations, but naysayers have only gotten louder in the years following their title run in 2020. While the Rambis’ surely have Buss’ ear, it’s hard to say how much influence they truly have in decisions.

It has to be frustrating for Buss to continue to be questioned about the people she surrounds herself with, but the way to change the narrative is for the Lakers to get back to their winning ways. The 2022-23 season is a pivotal one for the franchise, and one that Buss is hoping goes in their favor.

Jeanie Buss optimistic heading into 2022-23 season

The 2021-22 season couldn’t have gone any worse for the Lakers after they missed the playoffs. However, after an overhaul of the coaching staff and roster Buss said she’s much more optimistic about the team’s outlook heading into the upcoming year.

