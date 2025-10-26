Lakers News: JJ Redick Applauds Deandre Ayton For Patience Offensively

An X-factor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season is their starting center Deandre Ayton. The frontcourt was a huge priority for the Lakers this offseason, and they were able to add Ayton after he was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers.

The former No. 1 overall pick has his flaws from a personality perspective, but he appeared locked in to this new situation knowing it could be his last real opportunity.

Opening Night was a dud for the Lakers role players as they could not find an offensive rhythm, especially Ayton.

However, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves needed to better put their center in scoring positions. Against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 27-year-old did not get many touches in the first half and knowing his past, Ayton could have checked out of the game.

He didn’t do that though Ayton went on to drop 15 points on 7-for-11 from the field and eight rebounds in 31 minutes. When L.A. was rolling in the second half, the ball wound up in the center’s hands for easy dunks and layups.

Head coach JJ Redick applauded him for staying patient and the ball eventually found him in the third quarter.

“Yeah, DA was great,” Redick said after the game. “I thought his patience for the game was really good by that. Luka getting it going early, being the beneficiary of DA screening at times. Yet at halftime, I thought DA was playing really well. You look up, he’s got three shots. And really just kind of let the offense come to him throughout that second half. And then defensively, he was really good as well.”

Minnesota made defensive adjustments to limit Doncic and it led to others getting involved. That was a good sign as this team is still in the process of building chemistry, especially Ayton and Doncic.

On Friday, strides were made in the pick-and-roll with guards finding Ayton in the pocket. Hopefully, picking up a win against the Timberwolves is an early confidence boost to show what this team’s ceiling can be.

Deandre Ayton letting game come to him

To Deandre Ayton’s credit, he has displayed positive traits and appears to be bought into being a Laker. Early in his career, Ayton would let his lack of shot attempts impact his production elsewhere and that was not the case on Friday.

Scoring will not be an issue with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James when he makes his eventual return. Good things happen to those who wait and Ayton is letting the game come to him when it comes to offense.

