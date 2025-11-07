Lakers News: JJ Redick Believes Rui Hachimura Made ‘Two Biggest Plays’ Against Spurs

With LeBron James still sidelined due to a sciatica issue, Rui Hachimura has been afforded more opportunities to shine offensively for the Los Angeles Lakers,

Hachimura is one of several returners for the 2025-26 season and so far has performed admirably in James’ absence. During the preseason, Hachimura acknowledged he needs to be more aggressive offensively with James out and he has delivered with a couple of clutch performances.

In the team’s most recent win against the San Antonio Spurs, Hachimura played a large part on both ends of the floor. His final stat line of 15 points and two rebounds isn’t impressive at first glance, but he was able to make plays when it mattered most.

Head coach JJ Redick praised Hachimura for his contributions and even said he made the two biggest plays of the night.

“And the last thing I’ll say is, I thought Rui [Hachimura] made the two biggest plays of the game,” Redick said. “Beau [Levesque] and I always joke, it’s remarkable. He can go eight minutes of a game, which sometimes can be 30 minutes of real time, not touch a basketball, literally not touch a ball, and then just bang a wide-open three. And he made that three, which was huge. And then the charge on Wemby, I looked it up, his eighth charge of his entire career, and that, at least in my opinion, was the biggest one yet. So two big plays from Rui.”

Hachimura has become a credible outside shooter since coming to Los Angeles by virtue of playing next to someone like James, and he hit a huge 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to keep the team in striking distance. However, the offensive foul he drew on Victor Wembanyama in the final minutes of the game is likely what sealed the contest in the Lakers’ favor.

This is an important season for Hachimura as not only is Los Angeles trying to crash the contender conversation, but he’s also playing on an expiring contract. The Lakers are widely expected to explore upgrades at the trade deadline, so Hachimura is often included in potential deals.

However, if he continues to play well on both ends he might have a long-term home in L.A.

Rui Hachimura focused on helping Lakers despite contract uncertainty

Rui Hachimura previously signed a three-year, $51 million contract to stay with the Lakers but now is playing on the final year of that deal. While his future remains uncertain, Hachimura said he is focused on helping the team win.

