Lakers News: JJ Redick Compares Austin Reaves To Jamal Crawford

The 2025-26 season is a massive one for Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves on multiple fronts. For one, head coach JJ Redick is going to be extra reliant on him as LeBron James deals with a sciatica and has to slowly work his way back.

Second, Reaves needs to show he can successfully play next to Luka Doncic despite some overlapping strengths and weaknesses. And finally, it’s a contract year for him, as he can enter unrestricted free agency by declining a player option in 2026.

So with all of that in mind, Reaves needed to show almost from the onset of training camp that he was coming into this season an even more improved player than what the Lakers saw last season. And so far, all signs are pointing to him showing that improvement, according to Redick.

Reaves posted 21 points on 7-for-10 from the field in the Lakers’ first preseason win against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. And he’s shown even more in practices, so much so that Redick compared his game to former teammate Jamal Crawford.

“A little bit so far in the games,” Redick said of Reaves’ improvement. “I think a lot in practice. Yesterday, for example, in the scrimmage, he did some things just off the bounce. And maybe that was our poor defense, but the purple team literally couldn’t contain him. He just kind of got wherever he wanted, and I think that was coming off Thursday when I kind of modified him. He was like a fake live rep guy. I told him before practice, you’re gonna do two reps of live drill and then you’re out. Then he gets Friday off. So I think, tonight again, just that burst was there.

“He’s so crafty. The ability to draw fouls, you put your hands there and he’s able to rise up. I played with a guy, Jamal Crawford, who’s so good at that. So it’s just picking up little tricks here and there to get to the free throw line. He’s always been good at that, but you see that continue to develop.”

Reaves appreciated his coach comparing him to someone like Crawford.

“Jamal Crawford was cold,” Reaves said. “I think where he’s coming from is kind of the creativity offensively. I don’t want to speak for him, but I’m not someone that sits there and plans what I’m about to do. Everything kind of just happens naturally, happens in the flow of the game. I haven’t heard that one, but I like JJ a little more now”

Reaves being able to get to his spots at will in Lakers practice and then having strong showings in preseason games is a great sign for the type of success he can have this season. If he continues to develop at the rate that he has been, he could be a legitimate borderline All-Star this season, especially if LeBron misses significant time.

And if Reaves and Doncic can show success playing next to each other without it completely wrecking L.A.’s defense, it could lead to the purple and gold being a dangerous team this season.

Austin Reaves good after leaving Warriors game

In the middle of the third quarter against the Warriors, Austin Reaves appeared to hurt his leg and came out of the game for the rest of the night. He remained on the Lakers’ bench though and confirmed after the game that he was OK.

“I’m good. I’m good,” Reaves said.

JJ Redick also confirmed that Reaves was OK after the game and explained that he bumped legs with Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, hurting his calf in the process.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!