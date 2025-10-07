Lakers News: JJ Redick Expects Jake LaRavia To Continue To Get Better As Conditioning Improves

With many players sitting out the Los Angeles Lakers first two preseason games, offseason signing Jake LaRavia has gotten the opportunity to start and show what he brings to this team. So far the results have been solid with LaRavia contributing seven points and five rebounds in the opener, followed by a 10-point, 3-assist outing in the Lakers’ second preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

Head coach JJ Redick has spoken highly of LaRavia coming into training camp, believing the fourth-year wing has a ton of potential and can be a big contributor for this team. And so far, Redick is happy with what he’s seen, though he feels LaRavia can be better.

Following the Lakers’ second preseason loss to the Warriors, Redick spoke on LaRavia, calling him a versatile and active player who will only get better once his conditioning gets to the level they want, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I think it’s just for him continuing, he’s done a lot of work since Summer League to get in better shape and he’s still got a little bit of ways to go there. But he’s incredibly versatile and he does a lot of things really well. I think, at times tonight, he got a little sped up trying to do too much I guess. But that’s not the role he’s going to have for us. He certainly can play some on the ball as an initiator and secondary creator. I just like his activity level and I think as he continues to get into the type of shape that we’re all gonna be in that activity level will just increase.”

Being in championship shape is something Redick spoke about immediately following the end of last season before LaRavia was even part of the roster, but that continues to be a sticking point for the head coach. For a player like LaRavia who is needed on the defensive end especially, being in top shape is imperative.

The wing certainly has some tools to work with and Redick is a believer in him, but reaching that next level with his stamina will only allow LaRavia to do the things the Lakers need him to do at an even higher level.

Jake LaRavia says Lakers focused on getting 1% better each day

In the preseason, the results don’t mean as much as the overall process and the team growing as a whole. In that vein, Jake LaRavia says the Lakers are focused on getting 1% better each day.

