Lakers News: JJ Redick ‘Hopeful’ Adou Thiero Will Be Able To Make NBA Debut On Road Trip

The Los Angeles Lakers have high hopes for Adou Thiero, the athletic forward they moved up twice for in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Some draft analysts had Thiero as first-round talent, but concerns over his medicals dropped him down to the second round where the Lakers pounced. He suffered a knee injury toward the end of his last collegiate season with Arkansas and underwent a procedure in the offseason to address it.

Los Angeles has historically been cautious with players returning from injury and head coach JJ Redick explained that he and the team need Thiero to be fully healthy before getting any reps on the floor.

However, Redick offered an optimistic update regarding the rookie’s NBA debut, via Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group:

Redick also shared that the hope is for rookie forward Adou Thiero to be available to make his NBA debut at some point during the trip. Thiero, who traveled with the team for the trip, was cleared for live on-court contact work on Oct. 29 and has participated in five-on-five activities. He also practiced with the South Bay Lakers.

Like LeBron James’ return to play, Thiero has checked the live five-on-five action box and could make his debut in any of the Lakers’ final three road games. Los Angeles sees the defending champions the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday and end their road trip with a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks, respectively.

Throwing Thiero into the fire against the Thunder seems untenable, so perhaps he’ll make his debut in one of the back-to-back games. If Los Angeles opts to rest either Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves in either game, that could open up minutes for Thiero to make his NBA debut.

Largely considered a project wing, Thiero has the physical tools to be an effective two-way player in the NBA. He is by far and away the most athletic player on the roster as he can glide up and down the floor and provide vertical spacing off lobs and putbacks.

His ceiling seems high on paper, so it’ll be exciting to see when Thiero is finally able to suit up for the purple and gold.

Adou Thiero chose jersey number because of Derrick Rose

Adou Thiero wore No. 3 in college but was unable to wear the number with the Lakers. Instead, Thiero chose to wear No. 1 and he revealed it’s because Derrick Rose was his first favorite NBA player.

