Lakers News: JJ Redick Hopeful Anthony Davis Will Be Back In Lineup Vs. 76ers

Through the early part of the 2024-25 season, Anthony Davis has been by far and away the Los Angeles Lakers’ best player.

After a successful run with USA Basketball this past summer, Davis has continued on his tear on both ends of the floor under head coach JJ Redick.

Redick emphasized the coaching staff’s desire to make Davis the focal point of what the Lakers do on both ends of the floor and the superstar big man has responded.

Unfortunately, Davis was ruled out for Los Angeles’ recent matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies after aggravating an ongoing heel injury.

Although Davis was seen on the floor getting shots up before the game, the Lakers ultimately decided to sit him and Redick explained why.

“I don’t expect to go through it again on Friday,” Redick said. “I think for all of us, we want to take a long term view on all of our players’ health for an 82-game season and I think whatever he just did on the court – I didn’t watch it, obviously – but I just spoke with him before coming and talking to you guys.

“He was very positive about how it felt but we recognize we got a long flight back to L.A. and we got to turn around and do it again on Friday. So hopefully the extra 48 hours of rest will be good.”

While it sounds like Davis could have gone if absolutely needed, Redick and the Lakers are playing the long game with the superstar and allowing him some extra time to rest. Davis has been vocal about his desire to play every game of the regular season, but there’s no reason to risk his health this early into the year.

Without Davis, Los Angeles’ defense predictably struggled against Memphis and Ja Morant who torched the team. Without Davis on the floor, the Lakers have a hard time getting stops and that might continue to be the case the rest of the way unless the front office makes a move.

The Lakers return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday and as Redick said, the expectation is for Davis to be back in the lineup.

Anthony Davis believes Lakers are two different teams right now

Los Angeles had the look of a playoff team to begin the regular season after winning against three projected playoff teams, but have since been an inconsistent group. After their recent loss to the Detroit Pistons, Davis admitted he thinks the Lakers are two different teams that can be excellent one night and then completely disorganized the next.

