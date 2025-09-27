Lakers News: JJ Redick Met With Sean McVay & Tom Brady During Offseason

This time last year, there were major questions about the Los Angeles Lakers head coach position as JJ Redick had never been a coach at any level. One year later and Redick has established himself as one of the brightest coaches in the NBA and one the Lakers believe will be leading this team for many years to come.

In an extremely competitive Western Conference, Redick led the Lakers to the third-best record in his first year despite a franchise-altering midseason trade that forced him to change how the team operated on the court. And now heading into his second season, Redick is not satisfied as he revealed he spent time with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and legendary quarterback Tom Brady this offseason.

“Philosophy, I think it’s just continued growth for how I want this team to play and I want to be clear, that’s not how I want to play,” Redick said during the Lakers’ press conference. “The job as a coach is to figure out what’s best for the group and I think methodology, that happens a lot in the self-assessment, it happens a lot with talking with Sean McVay, spending some time with Tom Brady this summer.

“It was about figuring out what is the best way. How did Belichick do this? How did Sean do this? Obviously talked a lot with NBA coaches, was fortunate to spend about two days in Chicago a couple weeks ago, and picked a bunch of coaches’ brains. So again, it’s really about continued growth for myself and my staff and I feel like we’re in a good place to start this basketball season.”

The fact that Redick is so committed to being better is a great sign for his future success with the Lakers. And that mindset about not being locked into how he wants to play but figuring out what is best for the roster he has is something that Bill Belichick was known for with Brady, and that McVay is doing with the Rams today.

Redick being able to go to people like McVay and Brady and pick their brains is an excellent resource. And the Lakers coach had actually hoped to be able to meet with McVay sooner as the two have known each other prior to Redick joining the Lakers.

“So prior to being hired by the Lakers, I spent a lot of time with coaches and Sean was one of those guys outside of basketball that I developed a relationship with,” Redick added. “Very close friends with Andrew Whitworth so Whit hooked us up, talked to us a bunch. We wanted to get together prior to last year, but moving, getting the kids in school, we didn’t find a day. So feel lucky I got to do that with him.”

If you want to be the best you have to learn from the best and that is what Redick is doing, which should lead to more great things with the Lakers.

JJ Redick noncommittal about Lakers starting lineup for 2025-26 season

Coming into his second season with the Lakers, a big question for JJ Redick is what the starting lineup will be once the season begins and the head coach hasn’t committed to any lineup just yet, though he does feel the team has many potential options.

