Lakers News: JJ Redick ‘Not A Fan’ Of Adam’s Silver Suggestion To Shorten Quarters To 10 Minutes

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has transitioned as well as to the sidelines as anyone could have hoped as he’s found ways to get the team to win games as of late.

Under Redick and his coaching staff, the Lakers have kept pace with the Western Conference and are holding onto the fifth spot. Los Angeles has had its ups and downs, but they’re seemingly turning a corner as they’ve started to figure things out on both ends of the floor. Despite a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia 76ers that Redick chalked up to fatigue, the Lakers remain in a strong position as things stand after bouncing back against the Washington Wizards.

As a player and an analyst, Redick has seen plenty of changes to the league from a rules and officiating standpoint. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has tried to find ways to make the on-court product more enjoyable while simultaneously adding things like the Play-In Tournament and Emirates NBA Cup.

Silver recently suggested the idea of shortening quarters to 10 minutes instead of 12 minutes and Redick had a very strong opinion on the topic, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

JJ Redick on Adam Silver’s suggestion the league look into shortening quarters from 12 to 10 minutes: “Not a fan. That’s not a good idea. We are the premier league, in the NBA. Why are we conforming to anyone else? It’s not a good idea.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 30, 2025

Silver has been proactive trying to find ways to get better engagement out of basketball fans, and one of the common critiques is the length of games. While shortening the quarters would help achieve shorter game times, there are also things like free throws, timeout usage and challenges that could be tweaked to achieve the same effect.

Redick also has a point about the NBA being the premiere basketball product globally despite being the only league that plays 48-minute games. Leagues overseas and lower levels of domestic play like college and high school play 40 minutes total, but the NBA has always operated as a 48-minute game.

Redick and other basketball traditionalists will likely push back if the 10-minute quarters are brought up as a possible change, so it’ll be interesting to see if the idea gains any more steam.

