Lakers News: JJ Redick Reminds Mychal Thompson Of Pat Riley

JJ Redick’s rookie season as the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach has ended, and his first year holding a clipboard can unequivocally be seen as a success.

Redick had a lot of manage in his first season as a head coach, whether it be wildfires, trades and countless other things, but he was able to keep the locker room in tact through it all.

Ultimately, L.A. won 50 games for the first time since 2020 and secured the No. 3 seed in a loaded Western Conference. The Lakers did not go far in the playoffs, but they are still high on Redick moving forward.

It appears they are not the only ones as despite the disappointing first-round exit in five games, Lakers legend and radio commentator Mychal Thompson recently said Redick reminds him of four-time championship head coach Pat Riley, via Showtime with Michael Cooper:

“They do remind me of each other. They are very arrogant in their knowledge of the game, they are demanding, they treat you like men, as long as you are accountable, they are very intense, the way they approach the game. [Redick] does remind me of a young Pat Riley. Can he achieve Pat Riley’s success? I hope he does. I’ve said on the air before his style reminds me of Riles a little bit.”

Thompson mentions noteworthy characteristics that made Redick successful in his first year as a coach. To communicate and connect with players is arguably the biggest part of sticking around as a head coach and the former 15-year veteran’s communication skills worked wonders.

Every player knew their role heading into this season with an expectation of how this particular Lakers team would play on both ends. Redick also displayed a competitive edge in postgame press conferences, as he appeared openly frustrated with losses, which sticks out as a coach who wants to win at the highest level.

With parity at an all-time high right now, it remains to be seen whether Redick will reach the status of Riley in terms of titles. But, a 50-win season is a good stepping stone heading into his second year and hopefully he can build off that moving forward.

JJ Redick evaluates first season as head coach

As mentioned, JJ Redick is hard on himself because he is an extreme competitor who wants to win at all costs. Having a successful regular season was great, but being eliminated in the first round brought on some disappointment for Redick.

All things considered, there are plenty of positives to reflect on as L.A. prepares for what should be an eventful offseason. Now that his first season is in the rear-view, Redick evaluated himself and how he can be better for next year.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!