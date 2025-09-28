Lakers News: JJ Redick Sees Confidence & Joy Growing For Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura is in a contract year and is eligible for a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. As L.A. evaluates its future with Luka Doncic, it feels like players like Hachimura on expiring deals are auditioning to stick around long term.

Ever since being acquired by the Lakers, Hachimura has steadily improved his game and is considered to be one of the best 3-point shooters in the league.

Hachimura also loves his mid-post touches and operating around the elbow, although his touches vanished a bit with LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Doncic all sharing ball-handling duties. However, it has not stopped him from continuing to work on his game and JJ Redick noticed the forward’s joy and confidence growing through the offseason.

“I would describe Rui as a joy to be around every day,” Redick said at a recent press conference. “That joy is almost always there. What I’ve seen just in the last few weeks is just a higher level of confidence. And I think you still have to look at him as a young player in this league and I think as your confidence grows, your joy grows, your production and output grows. So it’s small nuanced things, but Rui is playing with a lot of confidence, he’s carrying himself with a lot of confidence and has been and is just an absolute pleasure to coach.”

Hachimura will likely be in a training camp battle to maintain his starting spot with Marcus Smart’s arrival. To his credit, the former No. 9 pick turned himself into a high percentage 3-point shooter and could present a bigger body with the starters to help on the glass.

However, Smart presents more defense, which is needed with James, Reaves and Doncic presumably all starting. If Hachimura can hold his own defensively and average five or six rebounds, Redick may have a hard time moving him to the bench.

This is a big season for many players looking to earn paydays next year, making it a delicate situation for Redick to handle. Hopefully, the Japanese forward can find ways to be productive, whether it be starting or coming off the bench, in Redick’s system.

Rob Pelinka not willing to discuss contract extension talks with Rui Hachimura

Actions speak louder than words and the Lakers, by all accounts, have not made much effort to try to extend Rui Hachimura this summer. General manager Rob Pelinka was asked about it and he was not willing to discuss if any extension talks were had, which could signal they are ongoing.

