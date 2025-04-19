Lakers News: Jordan Goodwin Has Been Watching Film On Anthony Edwards

Jordan Goodwin spent much of the 2024-25 season on a two-way contract for the Los Angeles Lakers. The defensive-minded guard was brought in when the team was shorthanded on perimeter defenders, and instantly became an important piece when head coach JJ Redick shifted the team’s defensive strategy.

His hustle, defensive presence and willingness to do the dirty work made Goodwin a full part of the rotation quickly. And it ultimately earned him a standard NBA contract to make him eligible for the postseason. Now, as the Lakers gear up for Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, it’s likely that Goodwin will be the ninth man in the Lakers rotation.

Because of that, Goodwin has to be ready to go at any time, with one of his main priorities being to slow down Edwards. And he has done his homework with a difficult series ahead for the Lakers.

“I’ve been watching a lot with the coaches and especially on my own. I’ve been watching a lot of Ant, especially all of the guards. Been watching all of the guards,” Goodwin said.

In that time watching film on Edwards, he spoke about two traits of his that stood out instantly.

“Explosive. Explosive quickness,” Goodwin said. “Shooting a high clip right now on the 3-pointer. It’s Ant, he’s one of the best players in the league. Definitely know he’s gonna bring it out there.”

The Lakers are likely to try several combinations of things to slow down Edwards, as he is the engine that drives the Timberwolves offense. Jarred Vanderbilt, Goodwin, Dorian Finney-Smith, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, even Luka Doncic and some pairing of that group will all be used at some point.

Goodwin is going to have opportunities to show that he can perform in the postseason, and his style of play is the exact type that translates well to the playoffs.

Jordan Goodwin discusses first NBA Playoffs

Goodwin is playing in his first postseason as a pro, and spoke about his comfort and confidence level given the team he’s on and the role he has with the Lakers.

“This is my first one. I’m very confident, I don’t know what to expect but I’m just gonna go out there and play hard,” Goodwin said. :I’m feeling confident every time, but having Luka and LeBron definitely makes me feel more comfortable.”

He also discussed the biggest difference between the regular season and his first-ever playoff series.

“It’s been very detailed… Me in my first playoffs, I can tell the difference as far like the details mattering. So that’s the main thing I would say is the details.”

