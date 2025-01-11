Lakers News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Expresses Feelings Of Grief Surrounding L.A. Wildfires

The entire Los Angeles community is facing a somber time as wildfires ravage several communities. The hardest hit have been the towns of Pacific Palisades and Altadena, both of which have become completely unrecognizable from the thriving communities they were before the tragic events of this week.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had to postpone two games this week as a safety precaution. While the process of rebuilding these areas begins, the common theme among L.A. residents is a shared feeling of grief towards what was lost and awe towards those who have been heroic.

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared that sentiment. Kareem has been synonymous with the city of L.A. since his time with the team during the Showtime dynasty. While he is not seen as an extroverted figure, he always appears when he feels there is something important to say.

He felt that way with the wildfires and took to Twitter to talk through what he was feeling towards the city he’s called home for 50 years:

What’s happening in Los Angeles is so devestating. My thoughts go out to all my friends and everyone in LA affected by the fires and who have lost thier homes. I just want to share my feelings of grief and awe over the devastation caused by the fires ravaging the Los Angeles… pic.twitter.com/0wNpyVPdrI — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 10, 2025

Kareem has a way of speaking profoundly during difficult times. Over the course of his life, he has spoken out about countless injustices and has always been a voice for those less fortunate than him. With wildfires continuing to rage throughout various L.A. communities, it’s important to remember those impacted and those dropping everything to help.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick wants to help lead rebuilding efforts

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has dealt with things so much bigger than basketball this week. The Palisades and Eaton fires ravaged parts of Los Angeles, leaving the Pacific Palisades and Altadena communities completely destroyed.

Redick, who moved his family to the Pacific Palisades when he accepted the job as Lakers head coach, had his house burn down in the fire, losing what he described as 20 years worth of family memories. These fires have been heartbreaking and devastating for the people of L.A., as this could wind up as the costliest fire in the history of the United States.

And while, eventually, the Lakers will get back to playing basketball — they’ve had their last two games postponed — Redick’s main focus right now is trying to be a leader in the process of getting the Palisades rebuilt.