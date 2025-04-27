Lakers News: Kobe Bryant’s First Game-Worn Jersey Sells For Record Amount In Auction

Sotheby’s announced that they have sold Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s first game-worn jersey for $7 million. This sets a record for any Bryant sports memorabilia sold at auction.

Initially, this jersey was first sold at auction in 2012 for $115,242 and its value grew over time. With this being final, Sotheby’s now officially owns the top five sale prices for game-worn NBA jerseys.

This game-worn jersey marks a starting point for a 20-year veteran and is ultimately viewed as a rare artifact with the untimely passing of Bryant. Sotheby’s Head of Modern Collectibles Brahm Wachter spoke about what it means to have an item of this magnitude.

“Debut games are truly one-of-a-kind moments in an athlete’s career,” Wachter said in a statement. “They mark the nascency of an extraordinary journey, and for iconic athletes like Kobe Bryant, these milestones hold even more significance as they represent a singular moment in time that can never be replicated. It’s always exciting to bring unique and one-of-one items like this to market, and today’s record-breaking price is a testament to the immense demand and lasting appeal of these iconic moments.”

What is now viewed as an iconic throwback jersey, the then 18-year-old wore it on NBA Media Day, his preseason debut on Oct. 16, 1996 and regular season debut on Nov. 3, 1996. But, in total, this jersey was photo-matched to seven occasions during the 1996-1997 season.

Coming into the NBA, Bryant was a high school phenom at Lower Merion with his dynamic scoring and athleticism and the Lakers took a massive gamble on a teenager to change their franchise. Despite only averaging 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his rookie year, it did not take long for the Black Mamba to bring in hardware as he won the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest.

Ultimately, this jersey provides a memento to Bryant’s early career as he would go on to be a five-time NBA champion, win two Finals MVPs and cement himself as one of the greatest offensive players to ever play.

Sotheby’s auctioning first game-worn Kobe Bryant & Michael Jordan NBA jerseys

When Kobe Bryant decided to retire in 2016, his perception as an offensive player garnered high remarks and even got compared to Michael Jordan due to their ability to take and make tough shots.

As Bryant was navigating through the early stages in the NBA, he would share plenty of encounters with Jordan. Both of their game-worn jerseys were put up in auction for a lofty price as they are two of the greatest offensive talents in league history. Bryant’s has now sold for $7 million, Sotheby’s announced.

