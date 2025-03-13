Lakers News: Sotheby’s Auctioning First Game-Worn Kobe Bryant & Michael Jordan NBA Jerseys

Sotheby’s announced they will be auctioning game-worn jerseys from the NBA debuts of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Both of their first game-worn jerseys will be offered in standalone sales and are expected to fetch $20 million.

This presents an opportunity for collectors to buy pieces of NBA history, and these jerseys are going to be on display at Sotheby’s New York galleries beginning March 21.

With both of these players being regarded as two of the most dynamic scorers in league history, any memorabilia from them are considered timeless. Sotheby’s Head of Modern Collectibles Brahm Wachter spoke to the magnitude of having these pieces up for sale.

“The historical weight of these two jerseys is difficult to overstate. They are as rare as they come,” Wachter said in a statement. “Early rookie jerseys represent the genesis of an athlete’s career. For collectors in search of true one-of-one treasures, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own iconic pieces of basketball history. Debut games are something every athlete experiences just once in their career journey, and is a moment where the hype of their pre-professional career finally comes to bear in the big leagues.”

Jordan’s jersey dates back to his preseason debut with the Bulls leading up to the 1984-1985 season. In addition to being worn, the iconic Chicago jersey is signed by the six-time NBA champion.

During his rookie season, Jordan averaged 28.2 points and easily won the NBA Rookie of the Year award. Before his arrival, the Bulls were a team struggling financially and bringing in a talent of this caliber did not take long to show itself in the preseason.

On the other hand, Bryant’s jersey also comes from his rookie debut in the 1996-1997 preseason with the Lakers. However, it was also photo-matched to other moments, like his regular season debut and NBA Media Day.

It was not an ideal rookie season for the eventual five-time champion as he averaged 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists, but it became a starting point for the player he would become.

Both jerseys are expected to garner in the range of $10 million, which puts into perspective how legendary and impactful Bryant and Jordan were in their respective careers.

Bronny & LeBron James’ Lakers Opening Night jerseys sold for $102,000 in auction

A recent piece of history that went up for auction was Bronny and LeBron James’ Opening Night jerseys with the Lakers due to them being the first father-son duo to ever play on the same team. Sotheby’s also hosted this and their jerseys would ultimately sell for $102,000.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!