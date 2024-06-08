Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Game-Worn Jersey From Torn Achilles Game Sells For $1.22 Million

An torn Achilles tendon is usually an injury viewed as a nail in the coffin for major athletes, and it unfortunately happened to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

In April 2013, Bryant was trying to will L.A. to a playoff spot and played high minutes. This was a infamously season that featured Dwight Howard coming to town along with Steve Nash, who only played 50 games. With limited depth on the roster and inconsistent play, Bryant tried to put the Lakers into a position of sneaking into the playoffs.

But ultimately, averaging 38.6 minutes a contest that season with that increasing as the year went on led to this untimely injury. But, in true Black Mamba fashion, he still shot his two free throws to help beat the Golden State Warriors after rupturing Achilles, which created an iconic moment. Now, the jersey Bryant wore that night went up for auction and sold for $1.22 million, via Goldin:

The offered jersey features all numbering and lettering in tackle twill and has been signed by Bryant. Bryant has penned his flowing signature in black marker on the “4” of his iconic number “24” on the jersey’s front. An NBA Logoman patch rests on the jersey’s upper left chest, and a commemorative “JB” patch for the passing of Lakers’ majority owner Jerry Buss earlier that season rests on the upper right chest.

While that may sound like an absurd price for a piece of history associated with the five-time champion, it is the exact jersey he was wearing and also is signed by Bryant himself.

Kobe showed strength on the court that night despite recognizing the severity of his injury. At 34-years-old at the time, many expected Bryant to call it a career as many athletes have not been able to come back and resume their high level of play.

But Bryant embraced that long road to recovery and ultimately came back for three more seasons. While he only played six games in 2013-14 and 35 in 2014-15, the Black Mamba still managed to return and give it a go and even scored 60 points in the final game of his career in 2016.

Vince Carter went to Kobe Bryant for advice about retirement

When deciding to hang it up, it was hard to imagine a world without Kobe Bryant playing on an NBA floor but he looked to embrace life after basketball. He picked up some new hobbies, like coaching and writing books, which he became very successful at.

Another notable star in Vince Carter approached Bryant to talk about retirement as he struggled to step away from basketball. But Kobe offered great advice to Carter, as he did for so many others.

