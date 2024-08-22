Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Mural Going Up For LA 2028 Summer Olympics

It has been more than four years since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant tragically passed away, but his impact on the sports world remains as strong as ever.

Since his untimely death, many murals depicting Bryant have been painted in Los Angeles and around the world. Kobe’s impact on the entire city cannot be denied and that has been reflected with a number of tributes since his passing.

Artist Brian Peterson recently created a mural of the Lakers legend and his daughter Gianna at Nickerson Gardens as part of a renovation project between the organization and Vanessa Bryant.

Now with the 2028 Summer Olympic Games heading to Los Angeles, a new mural of Bryant in front of The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel has gone up, via Natalie Loureda on Instagram:

Bryant was the ultimate competitor, so it is only fitting that his image will be seen by the thousands of people who come to Los Angeles for the Olympics.

Kobe personified winning and will surely be a source of inspiration for the athletes who are participating in the 2028 Summer Games. That was the case in 2024 with female basketball players A’Ja Wilson and Hailey Van Lith notably speaking on the impact Bryant had on their Olympic runs.

Bryant played in the Olympics on two occasions, winning the gold twice as a member of the United States Men’s Basketball team. He averaged 13.6 points on 53.7% shooting in eight Olympics games.

And with the Olympics coming to Los Angeles in 2028, there is no one better to be the face of that than Bryant both through this new mural and the emblem that was recently created as well.

Vanessa Bryant collaborating with Andrew Bernstein on book memorializing Kobe Bryant murals

Back in June, it was announced that famed photographer Andrew Bernstein and Legends Of Sport are collaborating with Vanessa on a book about Kobe Bryant’s murals that is expected to be released on Aug. 24, 2025.

The strength that Vanessa has shown in the wake of losing her husband and daughter is immeasurable and this book will be highly anticipated by millions of Bryant fans around the world.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!