Lakers News: Kyrie Irving ‘Needed’ To Visit Giant & Kobe Bryant Statue Before Game

Many current NBA players had a relationship with late, great Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, but arguably none were closer than Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving. The two had grown very close over the years with Bryant taking on a big brother and mentor role for Irving.

The Mavericks point guard has spoken about all of the emotions he felt and what he dealt with upon Kobe’s tragic passing and has been very open about how it affected him. But prior to the Lakers hosting the Mavericks on Tuesday night, Irving did something he had yet to do and visit the statue of Kobe and Gianna Bryant sitting outside the Crypto.com Arena.

Irving was asked about this after the game, admitting that it was something he had been avoiding doing, but felt he needed to on this day.

“It meant everything to me. I needed that before the game,” Irving said. “I don’t know if anybody in here has dealt with that avoiding feeling. Avoiding things that you know are gonna kinda be painful or hurt you and it’s gonna be best for you at the same time. That was one of those things. I hadn’t been to the statue just because I was all in my head, all in my emotions the last few times we’ve come here. And you know obviously I paid my respects to his family as well and always try to, Vanessa and the kids. At the same time, sitting in front of that statue just felt different.

“I needed that before the game, just for my own peace of mind as I move forward in my healing journey. It’s been a long time since I’ve had to face something like that. So sitting there before the game, it probably wasn’t ideal timing, but I knew I needed to do it. So I’m grateful, especially as God watches over me and Gigi and Kob and a lot of my ancestors are watching over me so I’m just grateful, I don’t take those moments for granted.”

While also having to deal with playing against Luka Doncic for the first time, Irving did everything in his power to get Dallas a win, but it wasn’t enough as the Lakers came out on top.

However, something else Irving did during the game also stood out as he busted out the signature Bryant fist pump and he admitted to being a bit of a troll with that move.

“Yeah, I’m a little troll man, at times. I definitely was giving that Kobe fist a few times,” Irving said. “You know Kob held it a little bit longer and would grit his teeth, but for me I was just like ‘Yes, I got lucky.’ In his building, so it felt good.”

Irving is one of the most talented players the NBA has ever seen and even though he was going against the Lakers, it was nice to see him pay a little homage to Kobe in those moments. Dealing with loss and the grieving process is a very difficult thing and Irving’s openness on what the Lakers legend meant to him is commendable.

Andscape releases documentary on Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Andscape, a content studio from Disney and ESPN, debuted “Eight on Eight,” which is a documentary telling the quiet benevolence of Hall of Famer and five-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

It is a one-hour film exclusively available on ESPN+ with excerpts and vignettes being aired across The Walt Disney Company’s platforms as part of ESPN’s “Black History Always” sports content series.

This documentary was written and directed by Andscape’s senior writer Jerry Bembry, who co-directed another ESPN+ exclusive “On & Coppin.” Eight on Eight is a newsroom-driven series that shares the stories of eight individuals and the impact that Bryant had on their lives.

