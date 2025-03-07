Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Quotes Kobe Bryant As He Begins ACL Rehab

Things have gone downhill for the Dallas Mavericks since they traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and the latest blow might be the biggest. Star point guard Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the rest of the year and likely the start of next season as well. Of course, Irving is well known to have had a great relationship with the late, great Kobe Bryant, and he would channel his brother in that moment.

Irving, who couldn’t put weight on his leg, pointed to the sky after being helped by his teammates to the free throw line, and then proceeded to knock down a pair of free throws, just as Kobe did after suffering a torn Achilles with the Lakers back in 2012.

And Irving is continuing to embrace his Mamba Mentality, taking to social media and quoting Kobe as his road to recovery from this injury begins:

“May you always remember to enjoy the road, especially when it’s a hard one.” Black Mamba @kobebryant 🤞🏾♾🪶💍🥂 — Kyrie🤞🏾 (@KyrieIrving) March 6, 2025

Irving’s talent has always been elite, but in this moment he is also showing his mental toughness as he has a long road ahead of him. But in channeling the Lakers legend, and the words he left with him, Irving is embracing that challenge and there is little doubt he will succeed in overcoming it and getting back on the court at an All-Star level.

This certainly isn’t Irving’s first major injury that he has dealt with, but it very well could be the most devastating, especially at this time. He was fighting hard to keep the Mavericks afloat with Doncic now on the Lakers and Anthony Davis out due to injury as well, but unfortunately his body just didn’t hold up. But there is no doubt that he will put in all of the work to be back and better than ever, just as Kobe would have done.

Lakers stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James wish Kyrie Irving well after injury

Kyrie Irving is close with both of the Lakers superstars, having been teammates with LeBron James in Cleveland and Luka Doncic in Dallas. And both wished their former teammate well following his torn ACL.

James took to social media, sending prayers up to Irving while Doncic posted on Instagram and making it clear that he believes his former co-star will come back from this injury better than ever.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!