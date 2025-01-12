Lakers News: L.A. Sports Teams Partner With Fanatics On ‘L.A. Strong’ Fire Relief Campaign

The wildfires running rampant throughout Southern California are a tragedy that is affecting thousands throughout the area. Many homes, schools, and plenty of other buildings are no more, and even the sports teams have been affected as the Los Angeles Lakers have seen their last two games postponed while the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff game has been moved to Glendale, Arizona.

Now is a time when the entire area is coming together to help with relief and support, and every Los Angeles area sports team has gotten involved with Fanatics to do their part. The Lakers are one of 16 sports teams involved in the “L.A. Strong” merchandise collection in which all proceeds will be donated via Bill Shaikin of the LA Times:

The “L.A. Strong” logo adorns 16 T-shirts, each with the logo of a local sports organization behind it. The Lakers’ shirt, for instance, features “L.A. Strong” in gold letters, atop a Lakers logo. The participants: the Lakers, Clippers, Dodgers, Angels, Rams, Chargers, Kings, Ducks, Galaxy, LAFC, Angel City FC, Sparks, UCLA, USC, LA28 and the Los Angeles Golf Club of the fledgling TGL golf league. The merchandise is produced by Fanatics, which said 100% of profits would be donated to the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. Products beyond T-shirts will be added to the collection, Fanatics said.

It is truly a great move and wonderful to see all of the sports franchises come together with Fanatics to help so many who have lost their homes and businesses, not to mention the first responders working night and day to try and contain the fires.

Fanatics Chief Executive Michael Rubin spoke about the campaign as well and how committed he is to helping all of those affected by these wildfires:

“My heart breaks as we all watch the horror continue to unfold across Los Angeles and completely upend so many lives,” Fanatics Chief Executive Michael Rubin said in a statement Friday. “The devastation that these fires have caused is unthinkable. Many people I consider family, including our employees based there, have been directly affected and our organization is rallying together to try and make a real impact as fast as possible.”

It is an unfortunate situation that has affected so many, and this “L.A. Strong” campaign can only do so much to help the people. But it is a great step in the right direction towards rebuilding this city from the devastation it has suffered.

Lakers coach JJ Redick wants to help rebuilding of Palisades community

Lakers coach JJ Redick lost his home in Pacific Palisades to these wildfires, but he isn’t focused on himself right now. Redick insisted that he and his family would be fine, but he spoke about wanting to be part of the rebuilding effort in the area.

“The Palisades community has really just been so good to us. I think that’s the part for us that we’re really struggling with is just the loss of community. And I recognize that people make up community, and we’re going to rebuild, and we want to help lead on that. But all the churches, the schools, the library, like, it’s all gone.

“We obviously want to give people hope and we want to give, I don’t want to say a distraction, maybe an escape. We talked about it as a group before practice. It is our responsibility — everybody in this building — to lead on this and to help people.”