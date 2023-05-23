Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Rui Hachimura Congratulate Carmelo Anthony On Retirement

During the 2021-22 season, Los Angeles Lakers fans finally got their wish as Carmelo Anthony signed with the historic franchise after years of being linked to them via trade and free agency.

Anthony’s lone year with the purple and gold went awry, though, as the team struggled mightily and missed the postseason entirely. However, the forward had plenty of highlight-worthy moments with the Lakers and was a joy to watch in what ended up being a rough year for the organization.

Despite showing he could still contribute in a minimal role, Anthony went unsigned in free agency and throughout the 2022-23 season. To no surprise, during the Conference Finals Anthony announced he would be retiring from the game of basketball via a heartfelt video.

As a tribute to Anthony, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura congratulated him on his retirement, via the Lakers’ official Twitter:

“You’re one of the greatest players I’ve ever seen.” LeBron, AD, and Rui share their congratulations to @carmeloanthony. pic.twitter.com/vfiU46TkJ0 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 22, 2023

James and Anthony go way back, with their friendship starting when they were still in high school. The two superstars headlined the infamous 2003 NBA Draft and were rivals and best friends throughout their time in the league. Seeing them team up in L.A. was a dream come true for some of their fans and it was fun to see them play together even if it was just for one season.

Davis got a chance to play with both James and Anthony prior to his rookie season as he was the final member on the 2012 Olympics team. As the youngest member of the team, Davis got a chance to learn under the best which included Anthony who was the height of his powers at the time.

Rui Hachimura never crossed paths with Anthony, but it’s clear when watching the Japan native that he took a lot from his game as he’s got a solid midrange jump shot reminiscent of Anthony’s. The midrange jumper is a shot that’s lost a lot of its luster in recent years due to the emphasis on 3-point shooting, but Hachimura is keeping the art and Anthony’s spirit alive.

LeBron James cryptic about playing future

After getting swept by the Denver Nuggets, James stole headlines when he said he was unsure if he would be returning for the 2023-24 season. James put up a valiant fight in Game 4 to try and save the Lakers, but now there seems to be a possibility that was his last game in purple and gold.

