Lakers News: LeBron James Apologizes To Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman

The Los Angeles Dodgers began the month of November by celebrating a World Series championship, the team’s second in five seasons. First baseman Freddie Freeman was named the MVP of the World Series after a barrage of home runs. And one of the fans most excited for the victory was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

It didn’t take long for James to take to social media to congratulate the Dodgers, and he focused specifically on Freeman’s electric performance. In one of the tweets LeBron posted to talk about the Dodgers, though, he misspelled Freeman’s first name as “Freddy.”

The Dodgers star responded to this during a podcast appearance, which prompted yet another hilarious response from LeBron:

LeBron apologized to Freddie Freeman on IG for spelling his name wrong: pic.twitter.com/lQwfaFIZaf — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) November 11, 2024

One hilarious aspect of James’ apology is that while saying sorry to Freeman for a misspelling, he proceeded to misspell Krueger.

But regardless, Freeman was undoubtedly a stone-cold killer during the Dodgers run to and through the World Series. He hit four homers in the championship set and went 6-for-20 (.300) in the series. He had an .810 OPS for the entire playoffs despite playing on an injured ankle and ribs.

He warranted all the praise he got from James and more. And that James felt the need to apologize and correct himself to Freeman shows how much respect he has for the Dodger All-Star.

Now, the Lakers are hopeful to do what the Dodgers did and make a run to the championship. It’ll be an uphill climb for LeBron and L.A., but one they feel confident they can make this season.

Jaxson Hayes: LeBron James makes game easy for Lakers

Jaxson Hayes has a lot of pressure to perform as the true lone big man behind Davis, but he had a great showing in the team’s most recent win against the Raptors. Hayes was excellent patrolling the paint and rolling hard to the rim offensively, using his speed and athleticism to get to the right spots on the floor.

Hayes was also the beneficiary of passes from LeBron James and he expressed how much he enjoys playing next to his childhood hero.

“He makes the game so easy,” Hayes said. “We’ll be in a timeout and he’ll tell me where to go and then next thing you know, we come out of the timeout and he gets me a dropoff dunk. So he just knows the game so well and you know he’s gonna pass and find you if he has two or three guys on him.

“So it’s just great playing with him. Obviously I grew up a huge LeBron fan, I’d drive up three or four hours from Cincinnati to Cleveland to go catch his games. Obviously it’s awesome catching dropoffs and ‘oops from him.”

