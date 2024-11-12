Jaxson Hayes: LeBron James Makes Game ‘So Easy’ For Him & Lakers

Jaxson Hayes has proved to be more valuable than initially anticipated as the 2024-25 season has already provided the Los Angeles Lakers with some trouble on the injury front.

Not only are Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt still sidelined due to injury, but Anthony Davis was forced out of the Lakers’ most recent win against the Toronto Raptors with an eye injury. Head coach JJ Redick said Davis had trouble seeing after getting poked in the eye, though the injury is not considered to be serious.

Hayes has a lot of pressure to perform as the true lone big man behind Davis, but he had a great showing in the team’s most recent win against the Raptors. Hayes was excellent patrolling the paint and rolling hard to the rim offensively, using his speed and athleticism to get to the right spots on the floor.

Hayes was also the beneficiary of passes from LeBron James and he expressed how much he enjoys playing next to his childhood hero.

“He makes the game so easy,” Hayes said. “We’ll be in a timeout and he’ll tell me where to go and then next thing you know, we come out of the timeout and he gets me a dropoff dunk. So he just knows the game so well and you know he’s gonna pass and find you if he has two or three guys on him.

“So it’s just great playing with him. Obviously I grew up a huge LeBron fan, I’d drive up three or four hours from Cincinnati to Cleveland to go catch his games. Obviously it’s awesome catching dropoffs and ‘oops from him.”

James is lauded for his basketball IQ and playmaking ability and he did well putting Hayes in positions to score. James has also looked to pass first when he has the basketball in his hands, and players like Hayes need to be aware of where they are as the ball could find its way to them quickly.

Davis isn’t expected to miss any time with his eye injury, but in the case that he does then Hayes would be in line for a much bigger role.

Jaxson Hayes discusses having to step up with Anthony Davis out

Jaxson Hayes was able to capably stand in for Anthony Davis on both ends of the floor after he left the Lakers’ game against Toronto. Afterwards, Hayes discussed his mindset and approach to filling in for Davis especially on the defensive end.

