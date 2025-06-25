Lakers News: LeBron James Believes Cooper Flagg Will Be ‘Amazing’

It’s been over 22 years since Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was selected first overall during the 2003 NBA Draft. Touted as a can’t-miss prospect in high school, James has somehow surpassed the lofty expectations he faced and turned into arguably the greatest basketball of all time.

Round 1 of the 2025 NBA Draft is scheduled for Wednesday and features a similarly-hyped prospect in Duke’s Cooper Flagg. He had a historic freshman year for the Blue Devils and is a lock to go first overall to the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks had a minuscule chance of landing the first overall pick, so even James had to laugh when it happened.

There aren’t many players in the world who can relate to Flagg as he has been under the microscope for years, but James is one of the few that knows almost exactly what it’s like. However, LeBron believes Flagg will be great because of the resources he’ll have in Dallas via Mind the Game:

“I personally think that he wants to be great. He had a hell of a year at Duke. A guy that can do so many different things on the floor, can play with the ball, can play without the ball. His jump shot is going to continue to get better. Super athletic, quick second jump and also he has the benefit, unlike myself, he gets to join a team that’s established with Hall of Fame guys. Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving right off the bat. Hall of Fame coach Jason Kidd. These guys can give him the whole blueprint while he continues to learn what his blueprint will be and I think that’s going to be an incredible thing for him to have. That type of presence, that type of leadership, that type of just basketball IQ and knowledge around him every single day from those pieces. So I think he’s going to be amazing.”

Flagg has arguably the best set up of any No. 1 overall pick in NBA history as he walks on to a team expecting to compete for a title next season. The top picks in the draft typically go to the worst teams in the league, so Flagg will have an opportunity to win impact winning at the highest level immediately.

Tom Brady calls LeBron James the greatest ever

LeBron James is widely revered in professional sports and has earned the respect of some of the best athletes in history. For example, Tom Brady called James the greatest ever because of his longevity and commitment to his craft.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!