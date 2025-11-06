Lakers News: LeBron James Cleared For Contact, Will Be Re-Evaluated In 1-2 Weeks

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that LeBron James has progressed to contact basketball activity and will be re-evaluated by team physicians in approximately 1-2 weeks.

The Lakers have been rolling to start the 2025-26 season, and the team can be even better once James makes his way back to the floor.

James has been out since the start of the season due to sciatica, but the word is that he is scheduled to return at some point in mid-November.

With the Lakers managing to thrive without James, the team has no reason to rush him back until he’s 100 percent healthy.

James’ rehab has reportedly been going well and the next step in his process is to participate in live 5-on-5 action, via Shams Charania of ESPN:

“LeBron James has been working out individually and I’m told the next step for him is 5-on-5 live play. And he will not be be traveling on the Lakers’ upcoming five-game, week-long road trip that starts in Atlanta this weekend. So it’s unclear whether he’s going to be able to get that live action while the team is on the road. Potentially doing it with the G League South Bay team or do the Lakers and LeBron wait for the team to get back on Nov. 16th and then the live play process can begin then. I was told today that Lakers’ personnel are still operating under the belief LeBron James’ debut will be around mid-November, but this is unchartered territory. He turns 41 next month, he’s in his 23rd record NBA season and that’s why Rob Pelinka’s three signings this offseason –Jake LaRavia, Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart– have been so important paying dividends with the depth without one of the best players of all time in LeBron James.”

It’s normal practice for teams to want to see players in live action before clearing them to return, so it will be interesting to see how the Lakers handle James.

The upcoming road trip complicates the timing of things, but if Los Angeles continues to win games then it can afford to wait as long as needed. Getting and keeping James healthy throughout the regular season is of the utmost importance, so his rehab will be worth monitoring over the next few weeks.

Stephen Curry praises LeBron James’ work ethic

While LeBron James may have started the year on the sidelines, there’s no denying how much work he puts in yearly to ensure he’s in peak basketball shape. Stephen Curry understands what it takes to be great and recently praised James’ work ethic after playing with him in the Olympics last summer.

