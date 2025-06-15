Lakers News: LeBron James Compares Orlando Bubble Postseason To ‘Mental Warfare’

Over the years, some have questioned the validity of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship that took place inside the Orlando bubble. Despite the Lakers being the favorite before the season shut down and things moved to Orlando, some still believe LeBron James and Anthony Davis were only successful in bringing L.A. its 17th NBA Championship because things took place in the bubble.

This is, of course, ridiculous and many players have spoken out about that. Not just members of that Lakers championship team, but many others who participated in the bubble have said how difficult that situation was and that the Lakers were more than deserving of that ring and shouldn’t be questioned.

And being in the bubble brought about its own weird circumstances, as LeBron spoke about on the latest episode of the “Mind the Game podcast” with Steve Nash. The Lakers superstar noted that it was a different type of mental warfare going on as the team took on the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals:

“I think the Heat were in our hotel. Yeah, going back to the same place. Every morning you have to get tested in the morning, you might bump into them in the hotel while you’re eating. That’s another part of like, that’s like some mental warfare. There’s no escape. It’s like OK, I’ve battled this guy, he’s pushed me, he’s cursed me out, it’s a physical game. And then when it’s finally time for me to finally relax and have a glass of wine, I’m bumping into this guy on the elevator. I gotta ride up 40 floors to get up to my room. It’s another set of mental warfare and it’s like, who’s gonna be the one to fall, who’s gonna blink? That was a very challenging, difficult thing because you just don’t wanna be around the competition until I get on the floor. You wanna save it for when it counts, so it was so different and challenging for sure.”

That is certainly something that is very unique to that situation that no one else has experienced before or since. Having to see these same players that you were battling against at the highest level in the hotel or on the elevator just minutes or hours later is so different. Like James said, players are trying to keep that intensity against their opponents and it’s odd to do so when you’re having breakfast just a few feet away.

In the end, the Lakers were able to put that to the side and hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of things and regardless of what some haters say, there is no taking away or invalidating that ring.

Lakers’ LeBron James gives advice to anyone who makes the NBA Finals

LeBron James has made more NBA Finals appearances than all but two players in the history of the NBA and the Lakers superstar gave some advice to anyone who ever makes the NBA Finals.

LeBron implored players to enjoy everything about it, even the annoying things, because nothing is guaranteed and you may never return to the Finals. But the Lakers star also said that it’s important to keep ‘the main thing the main thing’ or, in other words, don’t lose sight of the ultimate goal of winning that championship.

