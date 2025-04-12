Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates JJ Redick On 50-Win Season & NBA Playoffs

It was hard to know what to expect of the Los Angeles Lakers when they made no offseason changes except for the hire of new head coach JJ Redick. Given that he was a first-time coach who’s previous job was hosting a podcast with Lakers star LeBron James, many were skeptical of what Redick might be able to do as a head coach.

The early results are better than just about anyone could have expected. Redick guided the Lakers through a tumultuous year full of ups and down — including wildfires in L.A. that claimed Redick’s personal home and a blockbuster acquisition of Luka Doncic — and led them to their first 50-win season since 2019-20 and the first time hosting a Game 1 in Los Angeles since 2012.

James wasted no time after the Lakers’ win over the Houston Rockets on Friday — their 50th win — congratulating Redick, while also taking a perceived shot at Isiah Thomas for some pregame comments:

Man I was going to say something but it’s useless at this point in my career! Anyways more important CONGRATULATIONS JJ on a 50 win season in the WEST & Post Season nod! That’s 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 12, 2025

The shot at the beginning of the post could be about Thomas. Prior to L.A.’s game against the Rockets on NBA TV, a clip of Thomas went viral criticizing LeBron for warming up on the court without a shirt on. He said that Adam Silver needed to fine James for doing that.

But the more important part is the congratulating of Redick. Winning 50 games and securing home court advantage in the first round of the NBA Playoffs is a huge accomplishment, especially for a first-year head coach. And he did so despite the Lakers undergoing a complete roster and philosophy switch in February.

Now, an even greater test begins, and it will be fascinating to see how Redick approaches his first postseason at the helm of a franchise.

LeBron James fine after tweaking groin

The Lakers had only one scary moment in a game that was all smiles on Friday night. LeBron James appeared to tweak his groin during the third quarter, the only recurring injury of his entire 22-year career. However, there was zero concern from LeBron or Redick after the game.

The Lakers won’t see James take the court again until next weekend when the Playoffs begin, meaning he has at least seven days off before his next game.

