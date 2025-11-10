Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates Keenan Allen On Breaking Chargers Franchise Reception Record

The Los Angeles sports scene is buzzing right now as all of the teams seam to be having success. The Los Angeles Lakers are off to their best start since 2019 at 7-3 despite LeBron James having yet to suit up.

That comes on the heels of the L.A. Dodgers winning their second straight World Series, becoming the first team to repeat in MLB since 2000. Then in the NFL world, the L.A. Rams are tied for the best record in the NFC at 7-2 while the L.A. Chargers are having a great season in their own right at 7-3.

Through the first half of the NFL season, both the Rams and Chargers are looking like legit Super Bowl contenders with their quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Justin Herbert leading the way.

Both of those teams picked up victories in Week 10, including the Chargers defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

There was a special moment in that game as late in the fourth quarter, Keenan Allen caught his second pass of the night. That gave him 956 receptions in 12 seasons with the Chargers, passing Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates for the most receptions in franchise history.

That is an outstanding accomplishment for Allen, and Lakers star LeBron James was among those that took to social media to congratulate him:

CONGRATULATIONS @Keenan13Allen on the record bro!! 🔥🔥🔥🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2025

James knows a thing or two about breaking records in his sport, so it’s cool to see him recognize this accomplishment for a fellow L.A. athlete. Similar to LeBron, Allen began his career with the Chargers before leaving and then eventually returning, which has to make this milestone even sweeter for him and the organization.

With both Los Angeles NFL teams playing so great, there’s no doubt that James will be at SoFi Stadium to root them on throughout the season.

Stephen Curry praises Lakers star LeBron James’ work ethic

Lakers star LeBron James has earned the respect of his peers over the years, and that includes long-time rival Stephen Curry. The two finally teamed up in the Olympics last year and Curry came away impressed with James’ work ethic after getting to see it up close.

“I think we’re gonna hype each other up a lot, but walking into the locker room last year during the Olympic journey, we hadn’t played with each other. I had just heard about the work ethic and the sheer volume of time and how he takes care of his body, but when you see somebody on that level, couldn’t beat him to the gym in the morning. It was like there was an energy of we all know this is the stuff that makes you who you are on the court, that’s going to prepare you for the moments when the lights are bright. I don’t even think we talked about it, it was just an unspoken thing, like this is what you do. I learned that early in the process, to know to not take that for granted so that you can be your best self. There’s no accident when it comes to being who you are, no matter how you learn it or how you get there.

