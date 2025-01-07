Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates Mike Evans On Historic Milestone

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is always plugged in on what’s happening in the NFL. And this past weekend was a big one for many reasons. It was Week 18, the final week of the regular season, meaning the playoff bracket was finalized and season-long records were either reached or not reached. And for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, it was a historic Sunday.

Not only did his team get a victory and secure their place in the postseason, Evans tied a receiving record held only by Jerry Rice, unanimously considered the greatest receiver in NFL history. Despite missing three games this season, Evans collected 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th straight season, a feat only Rice has ever achieved.

It was an incredible moment for Evans and the Buccaneers, who risked a potential postseason-clinching victory in order to give him an opportunity to get the record. And LeBron, always the fan of both football and historic greatness, had to respond to the achievement on social media:

So damn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Super congrats my brother! Too TOUGH!! @MikeEvans13_ 🫡 https://t.co/latH3JWXiQ — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2025

Evans has already cemented himself as a Hall of Fame-level receiver. He has won a Super Bowl and has recorded 1,000 or more receiving yards in all 11 of his NFL seasons. And in 2024, he did so in 14 games, showing that he is not slowing down by any means.

In 2025, Evans will have the chance to become the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 or more receiving yards in 12 consecutive seasons. And certainly, LeBron will be excitedly watching to see if that history is made as the two have been close for a number of years. Evans often does James’ “The Silencer” celebration after big plays.

LeBron is no stranger to records regarding elite production over long stretches of time. He has broken virtually every record to do with sustained success as one player can possibly break.

LeBron James expresses excitement over Bryce James’ Arizona commitment

No one has been able to say they have formed a father-son duo in the NBA until this season with Bronny and LeBron James on the Lakers. While this felt like the cherry on top of LeBron’s illustrious career, his youngest son Bryce is now on the horizon of becoming an NBA player.

With the Lakers star now being 40-years-old and in his 22nd league in the association, it’s crazy to think that he could also play with Bryce, but it’s definitely not something that can be ruled out. Depending on how things pan out for Bryce, he could join his father and older brother in the NBA as early as the 2026 draft.

However, it remains to be seen if L.A. would have any remote interest in drafting the 17-year-old. Regardless, college is first for Bryce and he opted to go out of state by committing to the University of Arizona. LeBron shared his thoughts and excitement about his youngest son’s decision.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!