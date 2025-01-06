LeBron James Expresses Excitement About Bryce James’ Commitment To Arizona

No one has been able to say they have formed a father-son duo in the NBA until this season with LeBron James and Bronny James on the Los Angeles Lakers. While this felt like the cherry on top of LeBron’s illustrious career, his youngest son Bryce is now on the horizon of becoming an NBA player.

With the Lakers star now being 40-years-old and in his 22nd league in the association, it’s crazy to think that he could also play with Bryce, but it’s definitely not something that can be ruled out. Depending on how things pan out for Bryce, he could join his father and older brother in the NBA as early as the 2026 draft.

However, it remains to be seen if L.A. would have any remote interest in drafting the 17-year-old. Regardless, college is first for Bryce and he opted to go out of state by committing to the University of Arizona. LeBron shared his thoughts and excitement about his youngest son’s decision.

“It was his decision to make,” James said. “He went where he felt comfortable. Coach Lloyd, straight shooter, gave him exactly what they believe in him or what they thought about him as a player and as a person. We’re happy to be part of the Bear Down community now. Got some terrible friends in Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye that are alums there, so not too excited about that, but other than that we’re excited to be a part of the Tucson community.”

It is an exciting time for the James family as Bryce seems to be inching closer to the ultimate goal of playing professional basketball. Although, it is worth noting that the 6’6” forward is a project, similar to Bronny, possessing skills to become a useful player down the road.

Seeing how knowledgeable and athletic LeBron at this stage of his career despite the age, his sons certainly have what it takes to make a name for themselves. For Bryce, it will be intriguing to see how he navigates through the collegiate level at a big-time program like Arizona.

Ultimately, there is no rush for him to be a one-and-done at Arizona, so perhaps he spends additional time to adjust to the next level. Seeing how things pan out his freshman year will be worth monitoring as having potentially all of the James family in the NBA would be another historic feat.

LeBron James discusses Max Christie’s growth this season

Max Christie kicked off his third season with the Lakers on the wrong foot as he struggled mightily offensively. Now, Christie seems to be a lock in the starting lineup due to his tremendous two-way play.

LeBron James recently spoke to Christie’s growth this season, revealing that the 21-year-old needed to go through those hard times to get where he is now.

