Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates Tom Brady After Winning 7th Super Bowl

Tom Brady further cemented his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all-time after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV victory over Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

For Brady, it marked an unprecedented seventh Super Bowl title in 10 appearances, and his first as a member of the Buccaneers after spending the previous 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Brady became just the second quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with multiple franchises, joining Peyton Manning, who did so with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. The 43-year-old also broke his own record for oldest player to win a Super Bowl.

After a historic night, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James took to Twitter to congratulate Brady on another championship.

TOMPA BAY 🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!! GOAT TALK — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

Brady and James are generational athletes, and the two have mutual respect for each other. They share many similarities, having won multiple MVP Awards and championships with different franchises.

James, who is in the midst of another MVP-caliber season, recently spoke on the inspiration he gets from Brady. “Seeing Brady, the things he did with that team, that inspired me as well,” James said after his 46-point performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“But I just felt pretty good, as I have the whole season. I’ve been getting better and better as each game goes on. I felt good from the beginning and just tried to keep it going.”

James sees parallel with Brady reaching 10th Super Bowl

For James, who is in the midst of his 18th NBA season, watching Brady continue to perform at a high level despite all the mileage has been nothing short of inspiring. “It doesn’t do anything for me as far as what I do in my profession,” James began.

“But what it does it let me know and both of us know that we can still play this game at a high level no matter how many miles, how many games, how many doubters, the statistics in our respective professions at our age.

“We can still dominate our sport and also we can blend with groups we may not have been around for a long period of time. It’s just our professionalism, how we attack the sport, how we attack every single day of being a professional and wanting to win every single day in film, on the practice field and in the games.

“We gravitate towards people and people gravitate towards us because we have one common goal, and that’s to win at the highest level.”

