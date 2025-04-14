Lakers News: LeBron James Details Pregame Routine

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading back to the NBA playoffs for the third consecutive season and fifth time since LeBron James joined the team after clinching the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Despite being 40 years old, James has shown no signs of slowing down and continues to play at an extremely high level for the Lakers.

Part of that has to do with the four-time NBA champion’s preparation before games, which consists of workouts, recovery time and a nutritious meal.

During an appearance on “Mind the Game,” James explained that his methodical pregame routine requires him to arrive to the arena five hours before tip-off:

“I wanna give myself the time to prepare how I know how I would like to prepare to get ready for match. What I do is, all my time, there’s no fat. There’s no f— around time when I get to the arena. I get there five hours before, as soon as I get there, I put my workout gear on and go right to the weight room. As soon as I leave the weight room, I go to the court and get a workout. As soon as I leave the court, I go get body work and make sure that my body is moving and doing those things with my body. As soon as that is done, I head in and put the Normatecs and the ice and all that stuff on to recover from that. As soon as that is done, no I’m reading the scouting report and I’m tapping into that. Pretty much when that is done, now JJ is coming into the locker room and he’s addressing the team. Now it’s time to go. And I have a little meal in there too, a couple snacks within there. I would say I wanna keep my nutrition going and I have to fuel the body because I know what I’m about to do on the floor. But that time is occupied. It’s all intent in purpose.”

James’ longevity and success are a testament to how seriously he takes his training, which has helped solidify his standing among the NBA’s all-time greats.

LeBron is coming off another success season with the Lakers that saw him average 24.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in 70 games. He shot 37.6% from 3-point range, which was his second-best mark since joining L.A. in 2018.

James is now looking to lead the Lakers to their 18th NBA championship, with a first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves awaiting them.

LeBron James ranks third in NBA jersey sales

LeBron James finished third in total jersey sales for the second half of the 2024-25 season, with Lakers teammate Luka Doncic topping the list.

