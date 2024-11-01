Lakers News: LeBron James Doesn’t Rule Out Possibility Of Playing With Bryce In NBA

LeBron James suiting up with his oldest son Bronny James with the Los Angeles Lakers is an accomplishment most thought they would never see. Now that it has happened, some may be wondering when that could happen again and the answer might once again be LeBron and his second child Bryce James.

Bryce is currently a senior at Sierra Canyon High School and is ranked as a 4-star recruit by ESPN with offers from Ohio State and Duquesne. Conceivably, after this year, Bryce could play one season of college ball and then declare for the 2026 NBA Draft which could open up the opportunity for LeBron to play with his other son as well.

This was something LeBron’s former teammate Tristan Thompson mentioned as a possibility and when informed of the comments, the Lakers star didn’t rule out the possibility of suiting up with Bryce, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

“Oh s—,” LeBron said while laughing when cleveland.com brought up Thompson’s comments. “Bryce is a senior. I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll see. That would be pretty cool. It’s all about my mind and then seeing how my body reacts over these next couple of years.”

There have been some rumblings that LeBron could still play a couple more seasons in the NBA. And based on how he looked at the Olympics this past summer and early on in this NBA season, he can certainly still be a contributor two years from now, even if there is a bit more decline.

A chance to play with his other son could be exactly the motivation LeBron needs to keep pushing at this stage of his career considering he has accomplished everything else he could do in the NBA. Bryce is a promising prospect and if he continues to develop, LeBron could make even more history and the James family may have even more memories to share.

LeBron James discusses Bronny James making first NBA basket with Lakers

While Bryce James could be on the way, Bronny James is in the NBA now with his father LeBron James and the rookie got his first career basket in the Lakers’ loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron discussed that after the game, calling it an ‘unbelievable moment’ for Bronny, himself and the James family. The Lakers star added that Bronny handled the entire situation better than he would’ve been able to at that age and said it was cool to just be part of this accomplishment.

