Lakers News: LeBron James Doesn’t Take Playoffs For Granted

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is entering the NBA Playoffs once again with a chance to compete for a championship. At age 40 in Year 22, it’s almost impossible to believe that James’ is still one of the best players in the world and the legitimate No. 2 behind Luka Doncic on a championship-contending team.

The 2024-25 season marks LeBron’s 18th trip to the postseason. Of his first 17 years, he has gotten out of the first round 15 times and has gotten to the NBA Finals 10 times. What he has accomplished over two decades is unprecedented, and he is fully aware of that fact.

James spoke about getting ready for the postseason and how good the switch from regular season to playoff intensity is for the sport.

“Obviously it’s an exciting time for all basketball fans and all the players that are a part of the postseason. It’s a great time for basketball, the competition ramps up. It’s always fun,” he said.

For the first time since the 2019-20 championship season, James got a full week off before the playoffs and did not have to play in the Play-In Tournament. He took advantage of the time both physically and mentally.

“Worked on my body, kept my mind fresh and focused on the opponent at hand,” James said of how he spent the last week.

The Lakers superstar was asked what the postseason demands of him, and he spoke at length about what playoff basketball means in his mind.

“Everything. Playoffs demand everything from me,” James said. “Mentally, obviously the physical toll that it’s gonna take because as the games ramp up, the intensity ramps up, the physicality ramps up, the referees in the league allow us to play more physical in the postseason so your body takes a toll. But mentally, being able to have that mind sharp throughout the course of a series no matter if it’s going good or going bad. You always gotta try to stay even-keeled throughout the course of the postseason in each series if you’re able to advance.”

And knowing that he is facing an unprecedented situation being in the playoffs in his 22nd season, LeBron made sure to point out that he’s fortunate to be in the position he’s in.

“It’s a blessing, I don’t take it for granted to be able to play in the postseason at my age and how many years I’ve played this game,” James said. “To be one of 16 teams, to go in with this team and know what we’re capable of, all you can do is ask for a chance to be able to compete at the highest level and be able to compete for the ultimate thing and that’s the Larry O’Brien Trophy. You just don’t take it for granted.”

All season, LeBron has shown a huge appreciation for being able to still do what he does at a high level at his age. Guys like him, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant all acknowledge that they are nearing the end of the era that those three players defined, and it’s led to some incredible self-reflection from all three.

For James and Curry, they get to chase a Larry O’Brien trophy this season, and potentially add to a collection of accolades that is nearly unmatched in league history.

LeBron James praises Anthony Edwards

One of the ways that LeBron James has most shown appreciation for where he’s at is his willingness to praise the next generation of stars, something previous generations before him have often struggled to do.

He spoke highly of the opposing superstar in the Lakers’ first-round matchup, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

“Ant is amazing,” James said ahead of this first round matchup. “Unbelievable basketball junkie, loves to play the game of basketball, great kid. And all the success he’s gotten throughout his young career has been awesome to see, he’s put the work in.”

