Lakers News: LeBron James Praises Anthony Edwards Ahead Of First Round Matchup

A challenging first-round matchup lies ahead for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers as they take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This season was the most competitive the Western Conference has been as every playoff team presents obstacles regardless of seeding. Particularly with Minnesota, they are coming off a Conference Finals appearance last season and rank top-10 in both offensive and defensive rating.

Edwards leads the charge for the Timberwolves as an All-NBA guard at only 23-years-old. James knows that full well as he got the chance to team up with Edwards last summer, winning gold for USA Basketball at the Paris Olympics.

“Ant is amazing,” James said ahead of this first round matchup. “Unbelievable basketball junkie, loves to play the game of basketball, great kid. And all the success he’s gotten throughout his young career has been awesome to see, he’s put the work in.”

The Lakers star has seen decades worth of talent and like everybody else is now beginning to see a player like Edwards blossom.

Many young players are being tasked with leading organizations and the Timberwolves star has risen to the occasion. After nearly sniffing a Finals appearance, Edwards surely wants to get over the hump this postseason due to how competitive he is.

To get high praise from the leading scorer in NBA history must mean a lot and only continues to solidify Edwards’ standing as a rising star. James and the Lakers are tasked with trying to slow him down though, which will be one of the keys to getting past a tough Timberwolves team.

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards: ‘It means a lot’ to match up against Lakers’ LeBron James

What is refreshing to begin this playoff run for the Lakers is that they are matching up against a new opponent. L.A. has not been in a series with the Minnesota Timberwolves since 2004, presenting a new chess match.

There os no shortage of star power with Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Anthony Edwards sharing the floor. Both teams have high hopes for their seasons, but one of them is going home earlier than expected. Regardless of what happens, Edwards acknowledged how much it means to face off against James in the postseason for the first time in his career.

“It means a lot to matchup against him, man. Probably goes down as the greatest player to ever play basketball,” Edwards said. “Trying to get putting him out of the playoffs under my belt is going to be a tough one, but it’s going to be a fun road.”

