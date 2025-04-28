Lakers News: LeBron James Doesn’t Think He Fouled Anthony Edwards Late In Fourth Quarter

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick noted that LeBron James seemed to be moving better and getting healthier as the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves wears on, but there might not be many more games left for them as the team fell behind 3-1 after losing Game 4.

The Lakers lost to the Timberwolves, 116-113, and now will go home for a do-or-die Game 5. This isn’t the position the team thought they’d be in given how closely they’ve played Minnesota, but Anthony Edwards and company clearly have the belief that this series is theirs for the taking.

James has been nothing short of spectacular on both ends of the floor thus far, turning back the clock and making plays to help keep the Lakers competitive. However, James was called for a personal foul on Anthony Edwards late in the fourth quarter after Minnesota challenged an out of bounds call. Edwards knocked in two free throws, while the Lakers were forced to bring the basketball up without a timeout.

After the game, James said he didn’t think he fouled Edwards on the play, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“That play happens all the time. Hand is part ball of the ball, that’s what they say. I feel like the hand was part of that ball. I was able to get his hand on top of the ball, the ball stripped down and out on him. So I’ve seen that play over and over before, but it is what it is.”

On the video replay, James clearly makes contact with Edwards’ hand as he’s dribbling but it appeared as though he hit him right where his hand was positioned on top of the basketball. Normally that play isn’t whistled as a foul, but officials had a better view of it on the video replay and saw enough to overturn the call.

It was a huge momentum swing in favor of Minnesota as they got a chance to score more points while robbing Los Angeles of the timeout they had called. James’ foul was the perfect example of how thin the margins are in the playoffs, and now the Lakers find themselves with their backs up against the wall heading into Game 5.

JJ Redick impressed by LeBron James’ playoff longevity

LeBron James has been around a long time and done just about everything on a basketball court, including coming back to win after falling behind 3-1 in a series. Head coach JJ Redick knows what he has in James and continues to be impressed by his playoff longevity.

