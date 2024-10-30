Lakers News: LeBron James Excited To Play Cavaliers Alongside Bronny James

LeBron James continues to amaze in Year 22 as he’s shown he’s still got enough in the tank to help lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a deep playoff run.

Although he had a rough performance in the Lakers’ first loss of the 2024-25 season against the Phoenix Suns, there’s little doubt that LeBron will bounce back at some point during the team’s road trip.

Los Angeles will head East to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team that LeBron has numerous ties with. A Cleveland native who spent nearly half of his career with the Cavaliers, James always has a little extra juice playing against his former squad.

This time, however, will be different as Bronny James will be along for the ride and LeBron acknowledged it’ll be a moment to remember playing against Cleveland with his son, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It’s definitely gonna be very special to be back home and be able to run out with my son,” LeBron said. “We spent a lot of time on that floor throughout my days when I played there for 11 years.”

As far as the matchup is concerned, LeBron admitted it’ll be tough for him and the Lakers to head out East against a strong Cavaliers squad:

“It’s always tough playing that first East Coast game on a road trip. We know what they’ve been able to do over the last couple years and it looks like they’re picking up from last year and getting better and better. They also have a new coaching staff as well but they’re playing good ball, they have a great starting lineup that’s one of the best to complement Donovan and some of those guys as well. Obviously DG, one of the heads of the snake at the point guard position, and Mobley and Allen. So we got to be ready for a physical game. It’s an East Coast game so they’re usually physical and just see where we’re at.”

Beating Cleveland will require a full-team effort considering their size, physicality and guard play, but Los Angeles has shown it can compete with any team when they’re locked in. As for Bronny, this could be one of the final times he gets to share the floor with LeBron as he’ll begin shuttling back and forth between the main roster and the G League following the road trip.

While it would be fun to see LeBron and Bronny on the floor together again, the main priority is bouncing back with a win.

LeBron James stresses importance of bouncing back after suffering first loss against Suns

Dropping a winnable game like the one to Phoenix is tough, but LeBron James stressed the importance of bouncing back quickly to avoid things spiraling.

