Lakers News: LeBron James Felt ‘Rusty’ In Return From Groin Injury

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was playing his best basketball of the season, being named Western Conference Player of the Month for February, before he went down with an unfortunate groin strain.

The injury came at an inopportune time as the Lakers were hoping to build chemistry and continuity after their blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic. Instead, they were without James and others during the most difficult stretch of their schedule.

But after a six-game absence, James returning to the lineup on Saturday night, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals on 7-of-16 shooting in 31 minutes in the Lakers’ blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls.

LeBron looked like someone who hadn’t played a game in a couple of weeks and he admitted as much after the loss.

“A little rusty, a little rusty, but I was happy to get back out there,” James said.

The most important thing though is that LeBron is healthy and ready to go for the final stretch of the regular season and going into the playoffs. The Lakers still have championship aspirations, but they will need all of their key players healthy, especially James, to have a chance at making a run.

But when asked if this groin issue is behind him, James would not go that far.

“I just take day by day. I can’t worry about what’s gonna happen in the future,” he said. “But I got through today. I’m obviously gonna get some work on it tomorrow. Hopefully, a little bit on the plane. It’s a long flight to Orlando. And then, once we get to Orlando and get ready for Monday. So I hope it’s behind, but I don’t wanna look too far in the future.”

If there’s any silver lining to James’ injury it’s that he missed a rough part of the schedule and now should have fresh legs heading into the home stretch. At 40 years of age though, it’s hard to imagine him every being 100% healthy at this stage of the season. LeBron takes care of his body better than anyone though so will surely do whatever is necessary to make sure he is available for his team.

What did Lakers show LeBron James when he was out?

When LeBron James was out for six games, he got to be a coach and spectator from the sidelines, rooting on his Lakers teammates. He was asked what he learned about the team during that time and he was pleased with how the team fared.

“I mean, I don’t know if it was something they showed me or didn’t show me. I already know what this team is capable of,” James said. “No matter who’s been in the lineup, who’s been out of the lineup, we’ve been able to sustain our effort and try to continue to play the right way, both offensively and defensively.

“So it was great to stay even through the adversity, even through some of the injuries and the schedule, how it represented itself, we were still able to win ball games.”

