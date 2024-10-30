Lakers News: LeBron James Gives Dodgers Advice Up 3-1 In World Series

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to an impressive 3-1 start to their season, providing some hope that a coaching change and minor rotation adjustments really were the difference. The L.A. Dodgers, though, are in a much more important 3-1 situation, as that is their series lead over the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series.

The Dodgers have a chance to win the World Series and secure their second championship of the 2020s with a win on Wednesday night in New York, or they’ll come back to L.A. for a pivotal Game 6 after holding a 3-0 lead. Freddie Freeman has been the MVP thus far for the Dodgers, as he has homered in every game, including a walk-off grand slam in Game 1.

James, the Lakers star, has been intensely watching the World Series to support his fellow L.A. team. And he had some praise for Freeman — and advice for the Dodgers — via his social media:

*Freddie! Anyways you're a fkn STUD!! Finish yall breakfast! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 30, 2024

James has had his fair share of 3-1 leads over the course of his illustrious 22-year NBA career. He has always found a way to finish the job when he has that kind of lead, and he’s hoping that the Dodgers can do the same and take care of business against the Yankees on Wednesday night.

While winning at home is always better than winning on the road, it’s not worth the risk to send the series to a Game 6 back in Los Angeles. The Dodgers would much rather see this series end and return home already as champions.

The Lakers play on Wednesday night with some overlapping time, but James will certainly get updated on the Dodgers as soon as his matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers comes to an end.

LeBron James excited to play Cavaliers

Los Angeles heads East to take on the Cavaliers, a team that LeBron has numerous ties with. A Cleveland native who spent nearly half of his career with the Cavaliers, James always has a little extra juice playing against his former squad.

This time, however, will be different as Bronny James will be along for the ride and LeBron acknowledged it’ll be a moment to remember playing against Cleveland with his son.

“It’s definitely gonna be very special to be back home and be able to run out with my son,” LeBron said. “We spent a lot of time on that floor throughout my days when I played there for 11 years.”

