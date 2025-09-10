Lakers News: LeBron James Gives His Definition Of Success

There is no doubt that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of, if not the best player, in the history of basketball. James has put everything he has into being the best he possibly can not only on the court, but also off the court as he has made it very clear how important his family is to him.

LeBron has been married to his high school sweetheart Savannah in 2013 and they have three children together. Of course there is Bronny, who is currently LeBron’s teammate on the Lakers, as well as Bryce, who is set to begin his freshman season at the University of Arizona. LeBron also has a daughter Zhuri, who is 10 years old.

James has countless accolades and accomplishments throughout his basketball career that hardly anyone can match. But in the eyes of the Lakers superstar himself, his success is measured on how his children succeed in life, via HypeBeast:

“My definition of success is how my kids succeed in life. I think everybody’s walk to success or walk to fulfillment is different. I just hope that in the time that I’ve been able to do what I’ve been able to do it’s instilled in them to be kind, work hard, determined, how to handle adversity and also just be you. People can say that you should be this person whatever, but ultimately the best you can be is being you and I hope they understand that that is most important in anything.”

This mindset and belief is one that is shared by many people all across the world. Life isn’t just about what you do, but about family and raising your children to be even greater than you were. LeBron has always been about his family and children and there are many instances of the Lakers star supporting his kids in any number of situations.

There aren’t many players who can leave a legacy off the court equal to the one they have on it. Somehow, despite being one of the best players ever, James may very well do just that.

