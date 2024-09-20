Lakers News: LeBron James In Awe Of Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are close to training camp for the 2024-25 season where they’ll try and improve upon the disappointing first-round exit they suffered last campaign. But before they do that, they can turn their full attention to Shohei Ohtani and the other premier Southern California team, the L.A. Dodgers.

The Dodgers have already clinched the National League West and are in a fight with the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in Major League Baseball. On Thursday night, all eyes were on the Dodgers in South Florida against the Miami Marlins. Ohtani — the two-way superstar that switched from the Angels to the Dodgers last offseason — entered the night with 48 home runs and 49 stolen bases on the season.

This was a massive deal as he was preparing to become the first player in MLB history to create the 50-50 club with 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in one season. He had 10 games left to achieve the feat, but he only needed one. On Thursday, Ohtani put together one of the great individual games in baseball history, going 6-for-6 with three homers, 10 RBI and two stolen bases.

Ohtani’s night not only immediately etched itself in league history, but it also gave him 51 homers and 51 stolen bases, more than enough to become the first member of a never-before-seen club. And James, the Lakers star, couldn’t contain his excitement for his city’s fellow supernova:

THIS GUY IS UNREAL!!!! WOWZERS 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/2IyMP8xf7A — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 20, 2024

James is no stranger to making history on what feels like a nightly basis and establishing himself in clubs that had previously never existed. Prior to James, nobody thought a 40,000-point career was possible, but he cleared that with ease in his 21st campaign.

It’s almost unbelievable that Ohtani and James are playing in the same city at the same time. L.A. fans get to witness year-round two of the greatest athletes who have ever stepped foot onto the professional stage.

In spring and summer, they can see Ohtani win the MVP from the designated hitter position while still working to return as a Cy Young-caliber pitcher. In winter and fall, they can see James break records that no one thought breakable while defying the laws of Father Time.

