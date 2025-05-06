Lakers News: LeBron James Jokes About Anthony Davis Trade

It’s hard to bet against LeBron James in the playoffs, but even the superstar had trouble trying to uplift the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James turned back the clock on both ends of the floor against the Timberwolves despite playing though lingering injuries, giving them a shot in the series. However, Minnesota’s overwhelming size and physicality across all the positions proved to be too much and Los Angeles and James were sent home in just five games.

The Luka Doncic trade was something the Lakers had to do given that a generational superstar doesn’t become available very often, though it cost the team Anthony Davis in the process. Davis was the team’s lone reliable big man and losing him fundamentally changed the identity and makeup of Los Angeles’ roster.

With Davis gone, James was forced to play more center in small-ball lineups and that clearly had a toll on him. However, he neither confirmed nor denied the burden and even joked about Davis’ departure after he had requested more help along the front line.

“No comment. I’ll never say that,” James said when asked about the burden of having to play center. “Because my guy, AD, said what he needed, and then he was gone the following week. I got no comment. I put that uniform on every night. I gave everything I had. And that’s all that matters.”

James has a way of lightening the mood even after tough losses, but the message regarding the lack of size in the playoffs is well understood across the organization at this point. James was one of the few frontcourt players with the size and strength to compete with Minnesota’s roster, but asking him to exert so much energy and effort at 40 years old is unsustainable.

James didn’t come away from the series unscathed either as he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in Game 5. While James is the best player in the world at taking care of his body, he’s starting to wear down physically and thus the team needs to add more pieces to ease the burden he carried.

This upcoming offseason could very well be James’ final season in the NBA, so the front office needs to do everything in its power to give him one more shot at a title.

Rob Pelinka says Lakers will do everything to meet LeBron James’ expectation for roster

President of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has always leaned on his stars for input regarding the roster, but this offseason the Lakers appear committed to doing whatever they can to meet James’ expectations for the roster next season.

